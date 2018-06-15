You Won't be Embarrassed to Wear These Comfortable Flip-Flops

Alexis Bennett
Jun 15, 2018 @ 10:00 am

Every third Friday in June we gather our best sandals to celebrate National Flip-Flop Day. Fun fact: the summer holiday was actually created by Tropical Smoothie Cafe, a US-based smoothie franchise. Each year, customers wearing flip-flops are treated to free smoothies at their local cafes. I mean, who doesn't love a good freebie? But, as fashion insiders, we can't ignore the fact that the comfortable shoes have been the center of a major fashion debate: Are they a do or a don't?

They're definitely one of the most convenient shoe options—just slide your feet in and go. And the rubbery slides are perfect for chilling by the pool or hopping in a public shower. But do stylish flip-flops actually exist? We say, "YES!" Our favorite options are all below. The lineup includes sleek, leather designs that you won't be embarrassed to throw on before leaving the office. And there are also a couple of styles that you won't mind getting wet, too.

VIDEO: The Most Affordable Way to Purchase Gucci Slides

 

Keep scrolling to find 11 flats to help you get ready for the next National Flip-Flop Day.

1 of 11

Cali Geometric Sandals

Cocobelle $82 SHOP NOW
2 of 11

Rosa Python Sandal

ATP Atelier $193 (Originally $350) SHOP NOW
3 of 11

Crystal-Embellished Patent-Leather Sandals

Dolce & Gabbana $357 (Originally $595) SHOP NOW
4 of 11

Nassau Sandals

Kate Spade $48 SHOP NOW
5 of 11

Scaramouche Sandal

Figue $225 SHOP NOW
6 of 11

Alberta Leather Sandals

Alvaro $450 SHOP NOW
7 of 11

Patos Studded Leather Thong Sandals

Tory Burch $228 SHOP NOW
8 of 11

Malia Flip-Flops

Jeffrey Campbell $50 SHOP NOW
9 of 11

Captiva Demi Wedge Thong Sandals

Jack Rogers $60 SHOP NOW
10 of 11

Clyde Studded Thong Sandals

Dolce Vita $79 SHOP NOW
11 of 11

Marmont Leather Sandals

Gucci $495 SHOP NOW

