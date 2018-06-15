You Won't be Embarrassed to Wear These Comfortable Flip-Flops

Every third Friday in June we gather our best sandals to celebrate National Flip-Flop Day. Fun fact: the summer holiday was actually created by Tropical Smoothie Cafe, a US-based smoothie franchise. Each year, customers wearing flip-flops are treated to free smoothies at their local cafes. I mean, who doesn't love a good freebie? But, as fashion insiders, we can't ignore the fact that the comfortable shoes have been the center of a major fashion debate: Are they a do or a don't?

They're definitely one of the most convenient shoe options—just slide your feet in and go. And the rubbery slides are perfect for chilling by the pool or hopping in a public shower. But do stylish flip-flops actually exist? We say, "YES!" Our favorite options are all below. The lineup includes sleek, leather designs that you won't be embarrassed to throw on before leaving the office. And there are also a couple of styles that you won't mind getting wet, too.

Keep scrolling to find 11 flats to help you get ready for the next National Flip-Flop Day.