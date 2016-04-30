5 Styles of Flats Chic Moms Will Love This Spring

What my days used to look like: wake up; head to work; come home; kick off my heels. And what heels they were! Open-toed, pumps, platforms, I didn't care, as long as they looked good.

What my days look like now with two kids: get woken up; drop off kid No. 1 at preschool, chase her in the school yard for good measure; take kid No. 2 to elementary school, climb on the jungle gym with her because, well, I chased kid No. 1, didn't I? Then head to work until it's time for gymnastics or ballet or karate. Those towering stilettos I so effortlessly wore before I was a mom are now relegated to the back of my closet, only coming out to play when the minis (as in tots, not the hemlines) are away. What's a fashion-focused mom to do?

Acclimate to your new footwear reality, but do it in true style because, thankfully, "comfortable shoes" no longer means boring. Below are five styles of flats that will take a mom on the go from point A to point B, and every stop in between, while still looking Instagram-ready (like me and my kiddo, above).