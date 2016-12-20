These Throwback Shoes Are the New Go-To Flats of 2017

Estrop/Getty Images (2); Matteo Volta/IMAXTREE.COM
InStyle Staff
Dec 20, 2016 @ 11:30 am

Get excited, Spice Girls fans. The gang's go-to shoes are back with of-the-moment updates, like lace-up ribbons, exposed silver hardware, and clean graphic motifs. The style forecast for 2017 is looking at chunky flatform sandals to replace your go-to flats—and it has everything from sweet lady-like neutrals to edgy rubber soles with teeth. Dress up with feminine dresses or pair down with off-duty denim.

Runway looks (from left): Proenza Schouler, Erdem, Salvatore Ferragamo

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!