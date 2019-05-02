Jennifer Aniston and Kate Middleton’s Best-Selling Wedges Are Back and Better Than Ever

Image zoom James Devaney/Getty Images

Wedge sandals have taken a backseat to flatforms and stacked, cylinder heels over the past few seasons. But the chunky silhouette is making a major comeback this summer. Stuart Weitzman, the brand that both Jennifer Aniston and Kate Middleton turn to for comfortable wedges, just made a major update to its stylish wedges, introducing three new styles.

The Jean ($398; stuartweitzman.com) is an update on Middleton's Corkswoon heels ($339; lastcall.com), with a cork wedge and an open-toe finish. It has a mid-length height that's comfy enough to play volleyball in. Seriously that's how Middleton wore her version.

The Sasha has a comfortable ankle strap that keeps the foot secured and comes in a fun leopard print. The wedge on that new style is a braided jute, similar to Anniston's Stuart Weitzman Alex wedges ($365; lastcall.com).

And the Savina wedges ($350; stuartweitzman.com) are for those moments when you really need to make a statement, with a gladiator-esque lace-up strap.

Stuart Weitzman is known for creating comfortable, investment-worthy heels, which is why so many celebs are a fan of the designs. And that's why we're grabbing a pair to keep inrotation all summer long.