These Designer Sneakers Are $200 Off Right Now, and They’re Selling FAST

In addition to ‘shoe designer for the stars’ — Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, and Karlie Kloss are all frequent wearers of its styles — Stuart Weitzman can now add “best Prime Day deal ever” to its list of accomplishments. The luxury shoe brand has blessed us all with a massive deal on a sneaker that’s so ugly-chic (but don’t call it a dad shoe), that we simply can’t resist.

Today only, you can get Stuart Weitzman Women's SW-612 Sneaker in either black or cobalt blue for $200 off retail price. The comfortable slip-on style usually goes for $398 a pair, but with today’s massive 50 percent off discount, you can chop that figure in half. (Note: You have to select the size you want before you’ll see the sale price.)

This Lightning Deal launched less than an hour ago, but both colors are already getting snatched up extremely fast. The black version is already 29 percent claimed, and the cobalt style is already 88 percent claimed. As if the 13-hour ticking clock weren’t enough, the reduced price on this sneaker will end as soon as this deal becomes 100 percent claimed.

The brilliance of this style lies in its comfortable, slide-on construction, complete with an elastic opening that gently hugs your foot, and a pull tab to make for easy dressing. The chunky, two-part rubber sole keeps it lightweight and adds a ton of character. This cool-but-offbeat sneaker is practically begging to be your signature shoe this fall.

I don’t need to tell you twice, but seriously, this massively discounted shoe won’t be available at this price for long. Shop this Stuart Weitzman sneaker for $200 off on Amazon.com.