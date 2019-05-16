Gwyneth Paltrow’s Summery Sandals Are 40% Off at This Private Sale

More than 300 Stuart Weitzman shoes are on sale.

By Alexis Bennett
Updated: May 16, 2019 @ 3:35 pm
This is not a drill: Stuart Weitzman's biggest sale is upon us, and there are more than 300 styles receiving major markdowns: sneakers, slides, and those iconic boots. 

The roster also includes the brand's coveted Nudist sandals — the ones that just about every woman in Hollywood owns, from Jennifer Lopez to Kylie Jenner to Blake Lively. Those are marked down to $279 instead of $398.

If you prefer a chunkier heel, Gwyneth Paltrow's Nearlynude sandal is the best, and it's also deeply discounted.

The epic sale event doesn't officially open to the public until May 20. But Stuart Weitzman is giving InStyle.com readers early access with the private-access link here. So make sure you use this exact link to see the discounted prices and take advantage of this opportunity before your size sells out.

