Stuart Weitzman's Secret Sale Has the Chicest Comfortable Shoes

Christian Vierig/Getty
Alexis Bennett
Apr 27, 2017 @ 12:45 pm

Who says comfortable shoes have to be ugly? Certainly not Stuart Weitzman. The beloved brand makes a ton of stylish and trendy shoes that won't leave your toes aching. The best part: Several of those comfortable styles are currently on sale. Nope, this is not a drill.

VIDEO: Stuart Weitzman #InOurShoes

 

It's called the Hush Hush Sale, but the deals are too good for us to keep it a secret. If you move fast, you can take 30 percent off of the coveted shoes. That means you'll get to grab a couple of pairs for that trip you have coming up. There's gorgeous flats, adorable kitten heels, and even cool wedges to stuff into your suitcase. Get to it before they are all sold out, and check out our picks below.

1 of 5 Courtesy

The Marymid Pump

Stuart Weitzman $263 (Originally $365) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 5 Courtesy

The Supersonic Flat

Stuart Weitzman $270 (Originally $398) SHOP NOW
3 of 5 Courtesy

The Chicflat2 Flat

Stuart Weitzman $256 (Originally $365) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 5 Courtesy

The Sohojute Wedge

Stuart Weitzman $319 (Originally $455) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 5 Courtesy

The Bolshoi Flat

Stuart Weitzman $263 (Originally $375) SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!