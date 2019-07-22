Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale Took $295 Off the Price of These Timeless Stuart Weitzman Boots

Image zoom Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images

For the past five years (honestly, that number might be closer to ten), Stuart Weitzman boots have dominated the fall and winter shoe scene. Just name a celeb, any celeb, and chances are they've probably worn a pair of the brand's comfortable, cute boots. Jennifer Lopez, Angelina Jolie, Gabrielle Union, Kourney Kardashian ... the list goes on and on.

And it's not just the A-listers who are vouching for the designer boots. I have a pair that's so comfortable, I practically live in them during colder months. The only downside is that purchasing a pair of those popular over-the-knee boots could break the bank. But Nordstrom's Anniversary sale is here and there's a pair hiding in the massive discount event.

Stuart Weitzman's Darla Over-the-Knee Boot originally cost $795, but during the sale (or until they sell out) they are only $500. That means you'd save almost $300 on the timeless boots. What I love the most about this pair is the small, chunky heel. It's low enough to wear all day, but high enough to pair with fancier fall outfits.

That's not the only designer find in the shoe section. There are Tory Burch riding boots, cool Nike sneakers, and a ton of other big brands in the mix. Head to Nordstrom to see all of the deals.