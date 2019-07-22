Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale Took $295 Off the Price of These Timeless Stuart Weitzman Boots

The best time to buy designer boots is right now.

By Alexis Bennett
Updated: Jul 22, 2019 @ 5:29 pm
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images

For the past five years (honestly, that number might be closer to ten), Stuart Weitzman boots have dominated the fall and winter shoe scene. Just name a celeb, any celeb, and chances are they've probably worn a pair of the brand's comfortable, cute boots. Jennifer Lopez, Angelina Jolie, Gabrielle Union, Kourney Kardashian ... the list goes on and on.

And it's not just the A-listers who are vouching for the designer boots. I have a pair that's so comfortable, I practically live in them during colder months. The only downside is that purchasing a pair of those popular over-the-knee boots could break the bank. But Nordstrom's Anniversary sale is here and there's a pair hiding in the massive discount event.

Stuart Weitzman's Darla Over-the-Knee Boot originally cost $795, but during the sale (or until they sell out) they are only $500. That means you'd save almost $300 on the timeless boots. What I love the most about this pair is the small, chunky heel. It's low enough to wear all day, but high enough to pair with fancier fall outfits.

Courtesy

Shop It: Stuart Weitzman Darla Over-the-Knee Boots, $499 (originally $795); nordstrom.com.

That's not the only designer find in the shoe section. There are Tory Burch riding boots, cool Nike sneakers, and a ton of other big brands in the mix. Head to Nordstrom to see all of the deals.

Advertisement

Popular in Fashion

All Topics in Fashion