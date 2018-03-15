The 11 Must-Have Spring Shoes for Wide Width and Extended Sizes

Getty Images, Courtesy
Lashauna Williams
Mar 15, 2018 @ 6:00 pm

In the original Cinderella,  the evil stepsisters try so desperately to shove their feet into glass slippers that don't fit them that they're toes begin to bleed. Gross. But also sort of relatable for those of us whose feet are always a little too wide to fit into "standard" size shoes. 

And when Spring and Summer come, it can be a real bummer. Seeing your friends prancing around in chic sandals that fit easily can throw anyone into a jealous rage. But take a deep breath. Before you make your friend clean up your house and miss the party (get it? Cinderella?) trust in InStyle: we've found the chicest wide width shoes for Spring, all shoppable here.

1 of 11 Courtesy

Metallic Sandals by Salvatore Ferragamo

Ferragamo is known for having some of the most comfortable shoes around, and these silver block heels are perfect for a Spring wedding.
from $550 SHOP NOW
2 of 11 Courtesy

Printed Slides by J. Renee

We love the silk scarf look of these sandals, which are the perfect complement to any date night look.
$80 SHOP NOW
3 of 11 Courtesy

White Booties by Naturalizer

Yes, even if you are taking your shoes in an extended size, you, too, can participate in trends, like the white boot.
$130 SHOP NOW
4 of 11 Courtesy

Camel Peep-Toe Ankle Boots by Bella Vita

Invest in a peep toe suede boot which will take you flawlessly from winter (with socks) to spring (with a red pedicure).
$80 SHOP NOW
5 of 11 Courtesy

Colorful Sneakers by New Balance

Ugly sneaker trend? Not here. These colored sneakers are such a style statement you practically don't have to worry about the other components of your outfit.
$50 (originally $80) SHOP NOW
6 of 11 Courtesy

Luxe Slip-Ons by Karl Lagerfeld Paris

For the girl on go, a slip-on is a necessity. And one with a rose gold toe? Extra points.
$120 SHOP NOW
7 of 11 Courtesy

Bold Mules by Stuart Weitzman

These mules are so comfortable you'll barely realize you're in heels.
$355 SHOP NOW
8 of 11 Courtesy

Studded Simple Sandals by ASOS

Just because your feet are wide does not mean there aren't great sandal options out there. Case in point: these studded beauties by ASOS.
$23 SHOP NOW
9 of 11 Courtesy

Modern Pumps by Long Tall Sally

Few things are as useful as a simple nude pump.
$135 SHOP NOW
10 of 11 Courtesy

Preppy Espadrilles by Simply Be

Embrace the shoe of the season in a size that fits.
$58 SHOP NOW
11 of 11 Courtesy

Scarlett Slingbacks by Franco Sarto

Red. Suede. Shoes. Need we say more?
$99 SHOP NOW

