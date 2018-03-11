Minimalist vs Maximalist: Spring Sandals To Buy Now

Courtesy
Elana Zajdman
Mar 11, 2018 @ 11:00 am

You've kept your toes under wraps all winter. But soon you'll be able to show off that fresh pedicure. And while I'm sure you still have some sandals in your closet from last year that you can't wait to wear again, there are a ton of new designs and trends to try out, too.

For the ladies who are looking to make a loud statement this spring, and score some extra likes on Instagram, you'll love the blinged out sandals that are popping up in stores right now. And yes, there are plenty of options for the minimalist, too—like the sleek, streamlined silhouettes that are subtly chic. So go on and find a pair that fits your style (and mood) below.

1 of 4 Courtesy

For The Minimalist

Shop: 1. K Jacques strappy lace up sandals, $312; farfetch.com. 2. ATP Atelier persimmon sandals, $192; atpatelier.com. 3. Joie slides, $188; joie.com

2 of 4 Courtesy

For The Minimalist

Shop: 1. Alumnae buckle sandals, $475; alumnae.com. 2. Cornetti metallic strappy sandals, $250; revolve.com. 3. Mango cognac slides, $79; mango.com

3 of 4 Courtesy

For The Maximalist

Shop: 1. BCBGeneration floral embellished slides, $69; revolve.com. 2. 3.1 Phillip Lim strappy slides, $295; saksfifthavenue.com. 3. Ugg shearling sandals with removable heel strap, $60-$90; ugg.com

4 of 4 Courtesy

For The Maximalist

Shop: 1. Barney's feather slides, $295; barneys.com. 2. Ancient Greek faux pearl embellished sandals, $265; net-a-porter.com. 3. DVF knotted slides, $198; zappos.com

