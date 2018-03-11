Minimalist vs Maximalist: Spring Sandals To Buy Now

You've kept your toes under wraps all winter. But soon you'll be able to show off that fresh pedicure. And while I'm sure you still have some sandals in your closet from last year that you can't wait to wear again, there are a ton of new designs and trends to try out, too.

For the ladies who are looking to make a loud statement this spring, and score some extra likes on Instagram, you'll love the blinged out sandals that are popping up in stores right now. And yes, there are plenty of options for the minimalist, too—like the sleek, streamlined silhouettes that are subtly chic. So go on and find a pair that fits your style (and mood) below.

