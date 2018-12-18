Say ‘Thank You, Next’ to 2018 in These Gorgeous New Year’s Eve Shoes

Image zoom Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

New Year’s Eve inspires precisely two reactions: “It’s overhyped and I can’t wait till it’s over” or “New Year, new me, new dress, new shoes, new glam, new ‘gram, it’s the best day of the freakin’ year!” In case you had any doubt, we identify resoundingly with the latter.

Twenty-eighteen is (finally) coming to a close, and there’s so much to look forward to next year. What better way to leap into the new year than with your best foot forward? Whether you’re hitting a rooftop fireworks-watching party, enjoying an intimate dinner with friends, or spending a cozy night in watching the ball drop on TV, we found the perfect footwear for marching into 2019 in style.

Shop our top special occasion shoe picks below.

Image zoom Courtesy

Best On-Trend Dressy Boot: Vagabond Mya Pointy Toe Bootie

A sleek white boot adds instant cool-girl edge to any outfit, but we especially like this pair as the minimalist cherry on top of an all-white outfit.

To buy: $175; nordstrom.com

Image zoom Courtesy

Best Kitten Heel: Topshop Jax Embellished Wraparound Pump

The studded heel and black velvet of this pump feel traditionally New Year’s Eve-y, but the overall silhouette is chic and modern. Wear with sparkly ankle socks like these for maximal festivity.

To buy: $115; nordstrom.com

Image zoom Courtesy

Best Hollywood Glam Sandal: Raye Emma Heel

The chandelier shoes of your dreams are here, and we can’t think of a better eve to inaugurate them than the last party night of 2018.

To buy: $198; revolve.com

Image zoom Courtesy

Best Stay-At-Home Shoes: Ariana Bohling Loop Scruff Slipper

Rather stay home and watch (or ignore) the festivities from afar? We get it. In the era of Netflix-and-chill, it’s hard to convince yourself that leaving the house is the better move. Dress up for yourself this night, and treat yourself to the fuzziest, poofiest slipper-shoes out there.

To buy: $168; revolve.com

Image zoom Courtesy

Best Sneakers That Know How to Party: Gucci Sneaker With Removable Crystals

One of the most sought-after fashion items of the year, this ultra-luxe sneaker is as go-big-or-go-home as it gets.

To buy: $1,590; saksfifthavenue.com

Image zoom Courtesy

Best Festive Flats: Frances Valentine Paloma Metallic Fur Cuff Mules

It’s everything you want in a party shoe — shiny, eye-catching, and fun — but without the sore arches and smushed toes you experience with some heels.

To buy: $275; francesvalentine.com

Image zoom Courtesy

Best “All Eyes On Me” Boots: Jeffrey Campbell Gamora Thigh High Boot

This tulle-wrapped silver thigh high is ready-made for a big NYE fête. Wear with a blazer dress and dark lipstick for a timely party look.

To buy: $230; nordstrom.com

Image zoom Courtesy

Best Disco Ball-Inspired Heels: Ganni Bow Kitten Heel Glitter Pumps

Ganni-mania continues full force with these festive pumps by the cult favorite brand. Wear this retro-inspired heels with light wash jeans for an effortless, semi-dressy look.

To buy: $280; mytheresa.com

Image zoom Courtesy

Best Understated Pump: LoQ Felipa Square Toe Slingback Mid Heel Satin Pumps

Whether you’re heading to a more conservative event or just want to re-wear your party shoes to work next week, these clean lined slingbacks are simply stunning.

To buy: $204 (Originally $340); bloomingdales.com