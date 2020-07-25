This Ultra Comfy Sneaker-Sandal Hybrid Is Just What Your Summer Shoe Lineup Needs

Sandals or sneakers? It’s that age-old internal debate most of us have had during the summer months. It’s natural to crave the comfort and support that sneakers offer, especially for classic warm-weather activities that require lots of steps. That said, sandals provide more ventilation so your feet stay cool and dry in the heat.
So what if we were to tell you that a sneaker-sandal hybrid exists — a style that marries the best of both shoes into a single, easy-to-wear footwear stunner? Well, it’s here, and it’s good. Introducing: Sorel’s game-changing Kinetic Sandal that shoppers are absolutely head over heels for. And once you take them out for a miles-long spin, we’re fairly certain you will be, too. At least that’s the overall consensus from the hundreds of people who’ve tried them IRL, and not just for mini runway shows around their apartments, but for city-long walking tours.
The shopping goal in the summer months is almost always to find a comfortable sandal you can walk miles in — and these Sorels are exactly that. Designed to move in, they boast an avant-garde, deep-treaded sole that’s both easy on the eyes and the feet. The contrast edging adds a sort of pop-art touch that you’ve likely never seen before, and after you’re done admiring the unique design, you’ll probably want to know why it’s so smart, too.
Shop now: $97 (Originally $130); nordstrom.com; amazon.com
The wavy sole ensures ample grip, which means slippage hazards won’t have anything on you while wearing these. And thanks to the cushioned footbed with built-in arch support, you’ll have some bounce in your step. But the best part? Tons of shoppers note that the Kinetic sandals require zero break-in time and are comfy for hours on end.
“Finally, a summer sandal to walk for miles in! Fit true to size, sole strong enough to walk for miles, comfortably,” writes one Nordstrom shopper, while another went so far as to crown them the Best Shoe of 2020. “I’m a teacher in the south, so I need comfortable, open, and cool shoes and these are it ...The insole lightly fits my arch and there is no slipping even if I get sweaty. The ankle strap is like super soft seat belt material — no rubbing or hard edges.”
In short, the Sorel Kinetic sandals have both beauty and brains, so to say. They’re inherently versatile, meaning you can pair them with everything in your summer lineup — whether it’s a white linen dress or your tried-and-true leggings — while the smart design offers the same all-day comfort of sneaker (but without all that sweat). Sounds like a must-buy, no?
The Kinetic sandals are available in three elegant hues and are currently on sale for 25 percent off. In other words, run, don’t walk to scoop them up before they’re gone.