This Celeb-Favorite Shoe Brand Just Marked Down Tons of Summer Styles to as Little as $45

By Maya Gandara
Jul 20, 2020 @ 2:00 pm
GC Images/Getty Images

With temperatures only continuing to rise, adding some more cool, breathable sandals to your collection is a no-brainer. Luckily, you don’t have to empty out your wallet to get a worthwhile pair — celebrity-favorite sandal brand Soludos just marked down a ton of summer styles, with some steals going for as little as $45.

Everything from espadrilles to heeled sandals from the brand has been spotted on trendsetters like Hilary Duff, Meghan Markle, Jennifer Aniston, Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, and more. Soludos clearly has an extensive backing from celebs, so it’s worth scooping up several pairs while they are up to 30 percent off.

There’s a shoe for every occasion included in the sale. Have your pick from Duff’s go-to slip-on espadrilles in a variety of designs, or grab Aniston’s cushioned platform sandals with solid heel support for just $65. If your everyday sneakers have worn down, the Ibiza Platform Sneaker is available in three summery shades for $95 each, down from $139.

Each pair from the brand was crafted with comfort in mind — like the Ali Sport Sandal, for example. An espadrille-heel sandal hybrid, it molds to the shape of your foot, providing cloud-like cushion with every step.

There’s no telling how long these markdowns on seasonal styles will last, so we’d recommend perusing the sale ASAP before you miss your window.

Aloha Platform Smoking Slipper

Courtesy

Shop now: $60 (Originally $85); soludos.com

Clara Beach Slide

Courtesy

Shop now: $60 (Originally $85); soludos.com

Farah Midheel

Courtesy

Shop now: $105 (Originally $149); soludos.com

Slotted Thong Sandal

Shop now: $45 (Originally $99) soludos.com

Tall Capri Heel

Shop now: $85 (Originally $149); soludos.com 

Anouk Slide Sandal

Courtesy

Shop now: $65 (Originally $129); soludos.com

Beaded Elephant Sneaker

Courtesy

Shop now: $65 (Originally $129); soludos.com

