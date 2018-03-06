8 Sneakers That Aren't Part of That 'Ugly' Fashion Trend

The “ugly dad sneaker” has taken over the streets of fashion week (as well as my Instagram feed). After Demna Gvasalia’s debut of the Balenciaga Triple S sneaker, several brands have released their own pairs of bold, in-your-face silhouettes. And I can't remember the last time I went an entire day without seeing a celeb or a street style star pairing the massive shoes with their outfits.

The chunky, orthopedic-style sneaker may be the new wave, but keep scrolling for a quick reminder of the kicks that are still on trend without looking like you stole them from your old man's closet.

EQT SUPPORT ADV SHOES

Looking for comfort? Try this refined sock-like style from Adidas.

GLITTER LA CIENEGA LOW-TOP SNEAKER

After teaming up with Vans late last year to release glitter pack, Opening ceremony is back with a glittery midsole sneaker in 5 different colorways.

Original Achilles Low in Blush

This sleek leather sneaker is an everyday style that your wardrobe needs.

Old Skool

You can never go wrong with this classic style in rotation.

Techloom Phantom

Stars can't get enough of these comfortable sneakers, and neither can we.

Quilted metallic leather sneakers

The quilted fabric and metallic finish make these kicks feel both sophisticated and fun at the same time.

Clean 90 glittered leather sneakers

These sneakers are the definition of happy feet.

ONE STAR PREMIUM SUEDE LOW TOP

This low-top style is a classic everyday shoe that has withstood the test of time.

