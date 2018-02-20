Slippers You Can Get Away With Wearing To Work

Christian Vierig/Getty Images
Jenna Pizzuta (Market) and Ruthie Friedlander (Text)
Feb 20, 2018 @ 10:15 am

The slipper may not scream "work appropriate," but thanks to brands like Gucci and Stubbs and Wootton, they're becoming more appropriate for out-of-the-apartment situations. When Gucci's Creative Director Alessandro Michele presented the Gucci slipper (fully lined in shearling), just about every fashion editor hopped on the bandwagon and splurged on the $995 creature, or found a less expensive alternative.

So opt for comfort! Throw those five-inch heels in the back of your closet and get yourself a pair of outdoor-approved slippers. 

 

 

1 of 9 Courtesy 

Yellow Liza Velvet Mules

NewbarK $446 SHOP NOW
2 of 9 Courtesy

FLORAL MULES

Sarto by Franco Sarto $109 SHOP NOW
3 of 9 Courtesy

BOW SLIDE SANDALS

Charles David $120 (originally $200) SHOP NOW
4 of 9 Courtesy

BROCADE MULES

Gucci $790 SHOP NOW
5 of 9 Courtesy

Roxanne Mules

The Fix $89 SHOP NOW
6 of 9 Courtesy

Beya metallic mesh slippers

Nicholas Kirkwood $450 SHOP NOW
7 of 9 Courtesy

PRINTED SLIPPER SHOES

Le Monde Beryl $327 SHOP NOW
8 of 9 Courtesy

SATIN FRINGED LOAFER MULES

Shellys London $66 (originally $109) SHOP NOW
9 of 9 Courtesy

Quin Flat Mules

Loeffler Randall $295 SHOP NOW

