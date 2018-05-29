The Prettiest Slides to Wear Around the Pool


Alexis Bennett (Text) and Alexis Parente (Market)
May 29, 2018 @ 12:15 pm

There's no need to wear boring flip-flops while you're lounging around in your swimsuit this summer. Stylish slides have been trending for a couple of seasons now, and the designs keep getting prettier and prettier. Just take a look at some of our favorite fashion houses—like Chanel and Prada—you'll see models strutting down the runway in the comfortable shoes that were once only reserved for community showers.

But don't get it twisted. These certainly aren't the ugly slides you were forced to wear in your dorm bathrooms during freshman year of college. They've gotten a major update with satin fabrics, sparkling jewels, and pastel hues.

VIDEO: Three Ways to Wear Black Slides

 

Ahead, you'll find some of our favorite slides that will upgrade your weekend style.

 

Old Navy Striped Slides

Old Navy Striped Slides

$17 SHOP NOW
Roxy Jelly Slides

Roxy Jelly Slides

$22 SHOP NOW
3 of 13 Courtesy

Ancient Greek Sandals Leather Slides

$175 SHOP NOW
Mango Tassel Slides

Mango Tassel Slides

$60 SHOP NOW
5 of 13 Courtesy

Marc Jacobs Printed Slides

$155 SHOP NOW
JCrew Espadrille Slides

JCrew Espadrille Slides

$70 SHOP NOW
Valentino Studded Slides

Valentino Studded Slides

$325 SHOP NOW
8 of 13 Courtesy

Moncler Striped Leather Slides

$395 SHOP NOW
Fila Logo Slides

Fila Logo Slides

$35 SHOP NOW
Calvin Klein Logo Slides

Calvin Klein Logo Slides

$52 SHOP NOW
Gap Texture Slides

Gap Texture Slides

$30 SHOP NOW
Prada Logo Slides

Prada Logo Slides

$350 SHOP NOW
Givenchy Logo Slides

Givenchy Logo Slides

$295 SHOP NOW

