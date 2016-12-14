The Best Winter Boots Inspired By Your Favorite Celebs

Jun Sato/GC Images; Christopher Peterson/Splash News; Raymond Hall/GC Images
Anna Hecht (TEXT) and Marina Budarina-Sánchez (REPORTING)
Dec 14, 2016 @ 4:45 pm

For so long, we had to choose between boots that were fashionable versus functional. Well, that's no longer the case. Proof: Stars like Freida Pinto, Jennifer Lopez, and Sandra Bullock (pictured above) who have been snapped in heavy-duty, winter-friendly boots that are also chic.

For Pinto, she went with The Frye Company boots ($478; thefryecompany.com) and paired them with J Brand jeans ($224, originally $321; mytheresa.com), plus a Bally bag (farfetch.com for similar styles). Lopez complemented her Buscemi boots ($992, originally $1,525; farfetch.com) with a laidback plaid shirt ($148; nordstrom.com) and a Benisti coat ($1,400; revolve.com). As for Bullock, we loved her fresh take on Ugg boots ($140; shoebuy.com), which she styled with a MM6 Di Maison Margiela plaid coat ($492, originally $985; luisaviaroma.com).

Now it's your turn: Brave the elements (like a star!) with our favorite boots, below.

1 of 14

Tory Burch Boots

available at bloomingdales.com $450 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 14

Adidas Outdoor Boots

available at zappos.com $160 SHOP NOW
3 of 14

EMU Australia Boots

available at emuaustralia.com $200 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 14

BEARPAW Boots

available at macys.com $160 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 14

Crocs Boots

available at zappos.com $98 (originally $140) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 14

Stuart Weitzman Boots

available at bloomingdales.com $525 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 14

Loeffler Randall Booties

available at shopbop.com $295 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 14

Preston Booties

available at coach.com $188 (originally $375) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 14

UGG Wedge Booties

available at zappos.com $124 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
10 of 14

Timberland Boots

available at nordstrom.com $180 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
11 of 14

The North Face Boots

available at zappos.com $130 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
12 of 14

Sorel Wedge Boots

available at lordandtaylor.com $295 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
13 of 14 Courtesy

Ugg Booties

available at ugg.com $205 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
14 of 14 Courtesy

Coach Boots

available at dillards.com $295 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!