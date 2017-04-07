Shop These 8 Swoon-Worthy Gucci Slippers

Christian Vierig/Getty
I can wear it with everything from jeans to a cute dress. I can wear to work but it is also super comfortable in the weekends without looking like I just rolled out of bed. I will wear it so many times! The price is totally justifiable. I waited a little while and still love it. After all it is a classic isn’t it? I could go on giving all possible excuses to justify this purchase but, the bottom line is: I am completely obsessed and cannot survive without it anymore. There, I said it.

In my obsession I have researched all available styles and included here some of my favorites. In case you run out of excuses as well, choose yours.

1 of 8 Courtesy

CANVAS FLORALS

Gucci $695 SHOP NOW
2 of 8 Courtesy

RED LEATHER

Gucci $650 SHOP NOW
3 of 8 Courtesy

PINK AND BLACK ROMAIN PRINT

Gucci $750 SHOP NOW
4 of 8 Courtesy

PASTEL FLORALS

Gucci $695 SHOP NOW
5 of 8 Courtesy

metallic florals

Gucci $695 SHOP NOW
6 of 8 Courtesy

red and gold jacquard

Gucci $695 SHOP NOW
7 of 8 Courtesy

GREEN AND PURPLE METALLIC

Gucci $750 SHOP NOW
8 of 8 Courtesy

EMERALD SATIN

Gucci $695 SHOP NOW

