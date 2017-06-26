Work-Appropriate (and Super Cute!) Flat Sandals for the Summer

Steffi Lee
Jun 26, 2017 @ 6:45 pm

An archetypal New Yorker (read: me) walks a lot. In a city pervasively congested with traffic and subway delays, it seems the most efficient option half of the time is to walk to where I need to go. This turns out to be great for cardiovascular health, but constantly moving wreaks havoc on the feet. While I would love to do a daily Carrie-Bradshaw-in-Manolos moment, I’m usually keepin’ it real with sneakers and flats.

The only issue is, in the dead of summer, sneakers and flats can feel too stuffy. It can be a tad tricky to find a sandal that a) is somewhat comfortable and b) is work-appropriate. I’ve found that a neutral leather option that isn’t too busy often does the trick.

Keep reading to peruse some great summer work shoes!

1 of 7 Courtesy

Ancient Greek

Alpi Eleftheria sandals

Ancient Greek Sandals available at Shopbop $265 SHOP NOW
2 of 7 Courtesy

Everlane

Bridge sandal

Everlane $88 SHOP NOW
3 of 7 Courtesy

Tabitha Simmons

Judy sandals

Tabitha Simmons available at Spring $675 SHOP NOW
4 of 7 Courtesy

The Row

Asymmetric ruffle sandals

The Row available at Barney's $745 SHOP NOW
5 of 7 Courtesy

Topshop

T-bar shoes

Topshop $52 SHOP NOW
6 of 7 Courtesy

No. 21

Knotted sandals

No. 21 available at Net-a-Porter $570 SHOP NOW
7 of 7 Courtesy

Loeffler Randall

Clem sandals

Loeffler Randall $175 SHOP NOW

