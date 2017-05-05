Summer Sandals with TONS of Personality You Need ASAP

The flowers are blooming, the sun is shining, so now is the time put your boring old snow boots away and welcome Spring with open arms (well, feet)! These upcoming months are when I love to have fun with my accessories and really load on the embellishments, pom-poms, and whatever else I can find. One of my favorite items to accessorize with is my sandals. No one can argue that the months of May-August are absolutely sweltering and you need to let your little piggies breathe, but why not let them breathe while adorned in a raffia-covered embroidered mule? Your feet might look like a walking tiki hut and some might think they are a little too much, but I think they are just enough.

1 of 20 Courtesy

Crystal-embellished raffia sandals

Dolce & Gabbana $2,545 SHOP NOW
2 of 20 Courtesy

Pom Slides

Tkees $90 SHOP NOW
3 of 20 Courtesy

Embellished Platform Sandals

Gucci $1,100 SHOP NOW
4 of 20 Courtesy

High Heel Mules With PomPoms

Zara $70 SHOP NOW
5 of 20 Courtesy

Tasseled textured-leather and suede sandals

Chloe $1,390 SHOP NOW
6 of 20 Courtesy

Beaded Pom-Pom Slide Sandals

Aska $325 SHOP NOW
7 of 20 Courtesy

Dizzy Parrot Thong Sandals

Elina Linardaki $265 SHOP NOW
8 of 20 Courtesy

Embellished leather mules

Tory Burch $395 SHOP NOW
9 of 20 Courtesy

embellished satin and velvet sandals

Attico $740 SHOP NOW
10 of 20 Courtesy

Leather-trimmed fringed satin slides

Marco de Vincenzo $635 SHOP NOW
11 of 20 Courtesy

Embellished tie flat sandal

ASOS $73 SHOP NOW
12 of 20 Courtesy

Flower-Embroidered Denim Lace-Up Sandals

Tabitha Simmons $557 (originally $795) SHOP NOW
13 of 20 Courtesy

Swarovski Slides

Rosie Assoulin $1,195 SHOP NOW
14 of 20 Courtesy

EMBROIDERED TRACK SOLE SANDALS

Zara $90 SHOP NOW
15 of 20 Courtesy

Tilly Heel

Eugenia Kim $525 SHOP NOW
16 of 20 Courtesy

Embellished Block Heel Sandals

Michael Kors $450 SHOP NOW
17 of 20 Courtesy

Drum Studded Leather Slingbacks

3.1 Phillip Lim $575 SHOP NOW
18 of 20 Courtesy

Fringed Leather Slide

Mango $80 SHOP NOW
19 of 20 Courtesy

platform wedge sandal

Delpozo $1,100 SHOP NOW
20 of 20 Courtesy

Raffia Slide

Banana Republic $98 SHOP NOW

