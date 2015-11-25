10 Really, Really Chic Boots That You Can Also Wear in the Snow

Getty Images
Andrea Cheng
Nov 25, 2015 @ 6:15 pm

Snow boots are like the footwear equivalent to puffers—they're bulky (self-consciously so), shapeless, and quite unflattering, with the exception of a few. That's not to say they're not without their perks, though, like the fact that they do a good job at insulation and keeping precipitation out. Even so, when we find ourselves in the midst of a whiteout, we can't help but feel dread as we reluctantly slip on our too-clunky snow boots. More than once we've found ourselves at chic events at the very last minute (blizzards, be damned!) in not-so-chic snow boots, and were completely mortified.

To avoid another snow boot misstep, we rounded up waterproof pairs that can weather the snow and slush. And the best part—they don't actually look like snow boots. From mini wedged lace-ups to Chelseas, shop these 10 chic pairs that you can wear all season long, in every kind of climate.

1 of 10 Courtesy

Coach

For a lift without the arch, step into these too-cool urban hiker boots. 

$295; coach.com

2 of 10 Courtesy

Timberland

Lined in fleece and with a durable, rubber lug outsole, these boots are perfect for slush-heavy days.

$170; timberland.com

3 of 10 Courtesy

Sorel

This lace-up wedged pair is touted as a "fall boot," but with its rubber sole and waterproof oiled suede, it can last you all winter.

$150; sorel.com

4 of 10 Courtesy

Ugg

That recognizable Ugg boot we all know (and have worn?) isn't actually waterproof—but these are.  

$175; uggaustralia.com

5 of 10 Courtesy

Loeffler Randall

This super sleek rain boot works in all kinds of precipitation (slip on thick cabin socks for extra insulation on chilly days). 

$195; loefflerrandall.com

6 of 10 Courtesy

Kate Spade New York

This pair has a quilted fiber-filled body and a sturdy rubber heel. Talk about the chicest snow boots ever!

$368; shopbop.com

7 of 10 Courtesy

Michael Michael Kors

Conquer snowy terrain with this water-resistant caramel pair.

$199; michaelkors.com

8 of 10 Courtesy

Cole Haan

The waterproof version of your classic Chelsea boots.

$268; colehaan.com

9 of 10 Courtesy

Rebecca Minkoff

Toughen up with this studded, weather-proof bootie.

$175; rebeccaminkoff.com

10 of 10 Courtesy

Vans

Yes, it's true—the classic high-top Vans has gotten a cold-weather makeover. This version has a heat retention layer and a snow-proof lug outsole.

$80; vans.com

