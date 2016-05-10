8 Flat Sandals That Will Ensure You Have Happy (and Fashionable) Feet This Summer

Courtesy
Priya Rao
May 10, 2016 @ 7:15 am

With the sweltering heat ahead of us, hobbling around in sky-high stilettos during the summer months (usually) results in swollen feet, unsightly blisters, and aching arches, but there is a way to make a fashion statement without the dreaded aforementioned conditions. Enter the statement flat sandal. Festooned with embellishment—think tassels, beads, and gemstones—these shoes are anything but minimal. Case in point: Dolce & Gabbana's leafy printed style bedecked with a fur pom-pom, hanging bananas, and glistening crystals or Mabu by Maria BK's leather lace-up strung with peace signs and evil eye charms. Sometimes just a fiery hit of color will do the trick, as seen with H&M's orange sandal. No matter the occasion—be it brunch or late night dancing—these shoes will ensure you make an entrance.

1 of 8 Courtesy

Aquazzura

Go for a far-flung getaway vibe with festive pom-poms.

$735; shopbop.com

2 of 8 Courtesy

Brother Vellies

These hand-braided tie sandals with horse hair tassels are inspired by Kenya.

$395; brothervellies.com

3 of 8 Courtesy

Mabu by Maria BK

Talk about happy feet. Peace signs and evil eye charms lend a positively optimistic feel. 

$195; net-a-porter.com

4 of 8 Courtesy

Aldo

Candy colored rainbow straps express your surely sunny disposition. 

$75; aldoshoes.com

5 of 8 Courtesy

London Rebel

Sometimes you just need a little bling.

$43 (originally $77); asos.com

6 of 8 Courtesy

Sam Edelman

Channel you inner bohemian with these mirrored sandals accented with pom-poms and tassels. 

$130; samedelman.com

7 of 8 Courtesy

Topshop

Skip the pretty flourishes for a colorful statement rope that tie up the ankle.

$75; topshop.com

8 of 8 Courtesy

Isabel Marant

Mix the utilitarian with the bohemian with these rope and fringe Rajasthan-inspired sandals. 

$695; matchesfashion.com

