14 Sporty Sandals that Can Take You from Day to Night

Pietro D'aprano/Getty
Sam Broekema
Jun 25, 2016 @ 7:00 pm

We've long busted the old adage that fashion is pain. With the arrival of athleisure came the increased importance of comfort (without compromising style, of course), which catered to the busy lives of modern-day women everywhere. Leave it to designer Miuccia Prada to cheekily address this movement with her spring 2017 menswear collection, who ran with the idea of hanging up your heels and trading them in for comfortable flats. Literally. She sent down purses that came affixed with heels, turning the stiletto into something purely decorative, like a bag charm. 

And on the feet of every model? An elevated take on sporty sandals. After Birkenstock's rise to fame a couple of years ago—thanks to normcore—the next iteration of the style includes designer collabs, like the Opening Ceremony x Teva collection that riffs on the classic sandal in fresh, unexpected ways, and fancy bejeweled finishes (see: Prada as proof, above), that can add interest to a classic, tailored outfit. With that said, we shopped out 14 sporty-chic sandals that can take you from day to night in one easy stride.

1 of 14 Courtesy

Anya Hindmarch Space Invader Sandals

Anya Hindmarch available at shopbop.com $450
2 of 14 Courtesy

Aquazzura Tulum Flat Sandals

Aquazzura available at shopbop.com $650
3 of 14 Courtesy

Stuart Weitzman Chaindown Strappy Flat Sandal

Stuart Weitzman available at neimanmarcus.com $498
4 of 14 Courtesy

Loeffler Randall Karin Studded Suede Flat Sandal

Loeffler Randall available at neimanmarcus.com $295
5 of 14 Courtesy

Marni Jeweled Leather Flat Sandal

Marni available at neimanmarcus.com $640
6 of 14 Courtesy

Marc Jacobs Essex Embellished Calf Hair Flat Sandals

Marc Jacobs available at saksfifthavenue.com $395
7 of 14 Courtesy

Zara Flat Sandals with Crossover Strap

Zara available at zara.com $50
8 of 14 Courtesy

Miu Miu Swarovski Crystal-Embellished Glittered Metallic Leather Sandals

Miu Miu available at net-a-porter.com $790
9 of 14 Courtesy

Gucci Embellished Metallic Leather Sandals

Gucci available at net-a-porter.com $860
10 of 14 Courtesy

Ancient Greek Sandals's Iphigenia Metallic Flats

Ancient Greek Sandals available at kirnazabete.com $240
11 of 14 Courtesy

Schutz Gerbera Sandals

Schutz available at schutz-shoes.com $200
12 of 14 Courtesy

Pedro Garcia Jezebel Suede Sandals

Pedro García available at net-a-porter.com $440
13 of 14 Courtesy

Opening Ceremony x Teva Satin Flatform

Opening Ceremony available at openingceremony.com $80
14 of 14 Courtesy

Teva Original Universal Leather Diamond Sandals

Teva available at teva.com $70

