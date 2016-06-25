14 Sporty Sandals that Can Take You from Day to Night

We've long busted the old adage that fashion is pain. With the arrival of athleisure came the increased importance of comfort (without compromising style, of course), which catered to the busy lives of modern-day women everywhere. Leave it to designer Miuccia Prada to cheekily address this movement with her spring 2017 menswear collection, who ran with the idea of hanging up your heels and trading them in for comfortable flats. Literally. She sent down purses that came affixed with heels, turning the stiletto into something purely decorative, like a bag charm.

And on the feet of every model? An elevated take on sporty sandals. After Birkenstock's rise to fame a couple of years ago—thanks to normcore—the next iteration of the style includes designer collabs, like the Opening Ceremony x Teva collection that riffs on the classic sandal in fresh, unexpected ways, and fancy bejeweled finishes (see: Prada as proof, above), that can add interest to a classic, tailored outfit. With that said, we shopped out 14 sporty-chic sandals that can take you from day to night in one easy stride.