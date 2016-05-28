10 Sandals You'll Want to Slide Into for Summer

We love the longer days and higher temps that summer brings, not to mention its easy, leisurely vibes. A great pair of slides (or two, or three!) is exactly the kind of shoe you'll want as a no-fuss and versatile option to wear all throughout the warmer months. Plus, slides are having a huge moment in the fashion world. Whether you're looking for the goes-with-everything pair or want a statement slip-on that can stand on its own, we found a selection that satisfies both camps. Better book that pedi and start shopping!