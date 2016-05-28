10 Sandals You'll Want to Slide Into for Summer

Ann Jacoby
May 28, 2016 @ 11:00 am

We love the longer days and higher temps that summer brings, not to mention its easy, leisurely vibes. A great pair of slides (or two, or three!) is exactly the kind of shoe you'll want as a no-fuss and versatile option to wear all throughout the warmer months. Plus, slides are having a huge moment in the fashion world. Whether you're looking for the goes-with-everything pair or want a statement slip-on that can stand on its own, we found a selection that satisfies both camps. Better book that pedi and start shopping! 

MARAIS

Opt for a simple shape in a pretty pastel. Bonus: the patent leather is vegan! 

Marais USA $168 SHOP NOW
NEWBARK 

This pair boasts minimal design mixed with interesting details that make it the perfect sandal to pair with everything. 

NewbarK $195 SHOP NOW
ATP ATELIER

An intricately woven sandal in a deep shade of burgundy to add to your footwear staples. 

ATP Atelier $250 SHOP NOW
ADIDAS

Update your original Adidas slide with this modern flatform version. 

Adidas $120 SHOP NOW
LONDON REBEL

What says summer more than a great pair of espadrilles? 

ASOS $52 SHOP NOW
FENDI

With their colorful floral embellishments, you might slide these on and never take them off. 

Fendi $650 SHOP NOW
SOLUDOS

Perfect for beach to boardwalk, and more! 

Soludos $89 SHOP NOW
ANCIENT GREEK SANDALS

Take the classic slide and toughen it up with a stretch of gold studs. 

Ancient Greek Sandals $185 SHOP NOW
TRADEMARK

An ultra luxe slip-on you'll want to show off. 

Trademark $398 SHOP NOW
STUART WEITZMAN

The frayed edges and chain straps make for a combo we love. 

Stuart Weitzman $398 SHOP NOW

