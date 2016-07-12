The Reason We Want to Wear Satin Shoes All Day, Every Day

These days, flash-in-the-pan trends feel like such a snore. What’s more interesting is how we can incorporate something we have long loved into our wardrobe in a new way. Enter Vetements and the genius of Demna Gvasalia. His spring 2017 collection shown during Couture Fashion Week in Paris was thought-provoking in many ways (exaggerated silhouettes, new takes on shirting, velour jumpsuits, and so on), but one of our favorites were the satin shoes—a limited edition capsule collection done in partnership with Manolo Blahnik that comprises five styles: ankle-tie pumps, kitten-heel slingbacks, ankle boots, thigh-highs, and these incredible waist-high boots.

Much like velvet, satin is one of those fabrics that boasts an after-hours allure perfect for an evening of elegance. But Gvasalia broke all those rules when he brought dainty satin pumps from night into day, pairing them with jeans or suit separates. And just like that, we're completely enamored with all things satin. Knock down the seriousness of the textile with vibrant colors and prints, or with fun silhouettes, like darling slingbacks, a buckled slide, or strappy flats. Scroll through to shop nine satin options that you can wear during the day (we recommend a tailored outfit) and at night.