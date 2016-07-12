The Reason We Want to Wear Satin Shoes All Day, Every Day

Estrop/Getty (3)
Sam Broekema
Jul 12, 2016 @ 5:30 pm

These days, flash-in-the-pan trends feel like such a snore. What’s more interesting is how we can incorporate something we have long loved into our wardrobe in a new way. Enter Vetements and the genius of Demna Gvasalia. His spring 2017 collection shown during Couture Fashion Week in Paris was thought-provoking in many ways (exaggerated silhouettes, new takes on shirting, velour jumpsuits, and so on), but one of our favorites were the satin shoes—a limited edition capsule collection done in partnership with Manolo Blahnik that comprises five styles: ankle-tie pumps, kitten-heel slingbacks, ankle boots, thigh-highs, and these incredible waist-high boots

Much like velvet, satin is one of those fabrics that boasts an after-hours allure perfect for an evening of elegance. But Gvasalia broke all those rules when he brought dainty satin pumps from night into day, pairing them with jeans or suit separates. And just like that, we're completely enamored with all things satin. Knock down the seriousness of the textile with vibrant colors and prints, or with fun silhouettes, like darling slingbacks, a buckled slide, or strappy flats. Scroll through to shop nine satin options  that you can wear during the day (we recommend a tailored outfit) and at night.

1 of 9 Courtesy

Kate Spade Britta Flats

Kate Spade available at katespade.com $298 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 9 Courtesy

Giorgio Armani Satin Half D'Orsay Pumps

Giorgio Armani available at saksfifthavenue.com $595 SHOP NOW
3 of 9 Courtesy

Manolo Blahnik Dastiora Satin Patchwork Point-Toe Pumps

Manolo Blahnik available at saksfifthavenue.com $825 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 9 Courtesy

Miu Miu Embellished Satin Point-Toe Pumps

Miu Miu available at saksfifthavenue.com $890 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 9 Courtesy

Nicholas Kirkwood Eden Jewel Crystal-Embellished Satin Pumps

Nicholas Kirkwood available at net-a-porter.com $895 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 9 Courtesy

Touch Ups Mallory Wedge Sandals

Touch Ups available at zappos.com $63 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 9 Courtesy

Paul Andrew Celestine Quilted-Satin Slingback Pumps

Paul Andrew available at net-a-porter.com $465 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 9 Courtesy

SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker Aurora Pump

Sarah Jessica Parker available at zappos.com $545 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 9 Courtesy

Roger Vivier Satin Slide Sandals

Roger Vivier available at luisaviaroma.com $1750 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!