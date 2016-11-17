Where to Buy Sarah Jessica Parker's New Holiday Shoe Collection

Courtesy
Andrea Cheng
Nov 17, 2016 @ 1:15 pm

Sarah Jessica Parker is rapidly expanding her shoe empire. Her latest triumph? An exclusive 16-piece capsule collection with fashion e-mecca Net-a-Porter that succeeds in embodying SJP's envy-inducing style, her onscreen character Carrie Bradshaw's wonderfully eclectic-chic aesthetic, and the holiday spirit. 

The collaboration was announced earlier this week, and after a painful two day-wait, the collection is finally here. There are new metallic finishes on her now-classic T-strap pumps, Art Deco-y crystal embellishment on signature pumps (one of which boasts an uncanny resemblance to the pair Big proposed to Carrie with in Sex and the City), and satin treatments that are both poppy (that bright fuchsia) and rich (jeweled tones, like sapphire and emerald). 

Shop SJP's Net-a-Porter holiday shoe collection (priced between $355 and $585) now at net-a-porter.com.

1 of 15 Courtesy

SJP Tartt crystal-embellished satin pumps

available at net-a-porter.com $395 SHOP NOW
2 of 15 Courtesy

SJP Carrie satin pumps

available at net-a-porter.com $355 SHOP NOW
3 of 15 Courtesy

SJP Westminster metallic leather sandals

available at net-a-porter.com $355 SHOP NOW
4 of 15 Courtesy

SJP Lucille bow-embellished satin pumps

available at net-a-porter.com $395 SHOP NOW
5 of 15 Courtesy

SJP Rampling glittered leather pumps

available at net-a-porter.com $375 SHOP NOW
6 of 15 Courtesy

SJP Carrie metallic leather pumps

available at net-a-porter.com $355 SHOP NOW
7 of 15 Courtesy

SJP Carrie metallic leather point-toe flats

available at net-a-porter.com $355 SHOP NOW
8 of 15 Courtesy

SJP Tartt crystal-embellished satin pumps

available at net-a-porter.com $395 SHOP NOW
9 of 15 Courtesy

SJP Rampling satin pumps

available at net-a-porter.com $355 SHOP NOW
10 of 15 Courtesy

SJP Rampling satin pumps

available at net-a-porter.com $355 SHOP NOW
11 of 15 Courtesy

SJP Fugue glittered leather sandals

available at net-a-porter.com $465 SHOP NOW
12 of 15 Courtesy

SJP Windsor crystal-embellished satin pumps

available at net-a-porter.com $585 SHOP NOW
13 of 15 Courtesy

SJP Carrie metallic leather point-toe flats

available at net-a-porter.com $355 SHOP NOW
14 of 15 Courtesy

SJP Carrie satin pumps

available at net-a-porter.com $355 SHOP NOW
15 of 15 Courtesy

SJP Windsor embellished satin pumps

available at net-a-porter.com $585 SHOP NOW

