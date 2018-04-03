12 Pastel Shoes To Ease You Into Spring's Biggest Trend

Courtesy
Elana Zajdman and Ruthie Friedlander
Apr 03, 2018 @ 2:00 pm

Millennial pink: not just for millennials anymore. Pastel shades of pink, blue, and green were all over the Spring 2018 runways. Need proof? Look no further than Versace, where logo tees and denim in pastel shades of all colors walked the runway. 

If you don't feel like investing in a head to toe pastel look, we get it. Sometimes buying into trends can be intimidating when it comes to ready-to-wear. That's why there are accessories

Here, shop the chicest pastel shoes of the season. They'll do just the trick. 

Strap Pumps

Strap Pumps

Reike Nen $345 SHOP NOW
Classic Campus Sneakers

Classic Campus Sneakers

Adidas $91 SHOP NOW
Ankle Wrap Sandals

Ankle Wrap Sandals

Tibi $475 SHOP NOW
Pool Slides

Pool Slides 

Fila $28 SHOP NOW
Slingback Pumps

Slingback Pumps

Dorateymur $443 SHOP NOW
6 of 12 Courtesy

Woven Mayfly Suede Sneakers

Nike $120 SHOP NOW
Buckle Sandals

Buckle Sandals

& Other Stories $95 SHOP NOW
Slingback Flats

Slingback Flats

Saptodjojokartiko $360 SHOP NOW
Mesh Mules

Mesh Mules

Maryam Nassir Zadeh $360 SHOP NOW
T–Strap Sandals

T–Strap Sandals

L’Autre Chose $353 SHOP NOW
11 of 12 Courtesy

Low Heeled Slingback Pumps

Stuart Weitzman $423 SHOP NOW
Checkered Sneakers

Checkered Sneakers

available at Vans $50 SHOP NOW

