12 Pastel Shoes To Ease You Into Spring's Biggest Trend

Millennial pink: not just for millennials anymore. Pastel shades of pink, blue, and green were all over the Spring 2018 runways. Need proof? Look no further than Versace, where logo tees and denim in pastel shades of all colors walked the runway.

RELATED: See The Pastel Trend at Fashion Week Spring 2018

Never met a sale you didn't ♥? #Same. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

If you don't feel like investing in a head to toe pastel look, we get it. Sometimes buying into trends can be intimidating when it comes to ready-to-wear. That's why there are accessories!

VIDEO: Coinage: 5 Items Every Gal on The Go Should Have in Her Purse

Here, shop the chicest pastel shoes of the season. They'll do just the trick.