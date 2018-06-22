Edward Berthelot/Getty Images
Finding a nude sandal in your skin tone is the quickest solution to making your newly tanned legs look even longer. And now, it's easier than ever to find one in your perfect shade. Thanks to brands like Christian Louboutin and Kahmune, we now have larger assortments of colors to choose from.
No longer does "nude" mean one thing or look one way. Scroll through to find your perfect nude sandal, here.
VIDEO: Can You Tell the Difference Between $80 Steve Madden and $680 Hermès Sandals?
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement