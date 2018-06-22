12 Nude Sandals to Complete Your Summer Wardrobe

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images
Alexis Parente
Jun 22, 2018 @ 10:15 am

Finding a nude sandal in your skin tone is the quickest solution to making your newly tanned legs look even longer. And now, it's easier than ever to find one in your perfect shade. Thanks to brands like Christian Louboutin and Kahmune, we now have larger assortments of colors to choose from.

No longer does "nude" mean one thing or look one way. Scroll through to find your perfect nude sandal, here.

VIDEO: Can You Tell the Difference Between $80 Steve Madden and $680 Hermès Sandals?

 

 

1 of 12 Courtesy

Tie Up Sandals

LOQ $325 SHOP NOW
2 of 12 Courtesy

Douala Lucy

Kahmune $300 SHOP NOW
3 of 12 Courtesy

Sling Back Sandals

Steve Madden $60 SHOP NOW
4 of 12 Courtesy

Braided Lace Up Sandals

Valentino $595 SHOP NOW
5 of 12 Courtesy

Updated Thong Sandal

Vince $250 SHOP NOW
6 of 12 Courtesy

Clear Leather Strap Sandals

Pixie Market $182 SHOP NOW
7 of 12 Courtesy

Woven Slide Sandals

Loeffler Randall $225 SHOP NOW
8 of 12 Courtesy

Sandals Bow Tie Slides

Ancient Greek Sandals $325 SHOP NOW
9 of 12 Courtesy

Gladiator Sandals

& Other Stories $85 SHOP NOW
10 of 12 Courtesy

Strappy Buckle Sandals

K.Jacques $176 SHOP NOW
11 of 12 Courtesy

Ankle Strap Sandals

Ann Taylor $98 SHOP NOW
12 of 12 Courtesy

Ankle Strap Sandal

Madewell $60 SHOP NOW

