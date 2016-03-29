10 High-Shine Shoes to Step Out In

Richie Talboy
Priya Rao
Mar 29, 2016 @ 3:00 pm

If you're looking to step up your shoe game, look no further than metal-accented footwear. With jewelry-like embellishment (think: grommets, studs, and adorable metal balls), these high-fashion pieces put the statement in statement shoes. And at every heel height—this trend wasn't just made for stilettos—get ready to make a power move with every step. Ahead, 10 of the best looking metal-embellished shoes to buy now.

1 of 10 Courtesy

Zara Flats

These pointy-toe flats are comfortable enough to walk to work in and so chic to wear around the office. 

$50; zara.com

2 of 10 Courtesy

Proenza Schouler Slides

Slides will be everywhere this spring, but these embellished shoes will certainly stand out.

$795; proenzaschouler.com

3 of 10 Courtesy

Prada Flats

These fancy flats with a metal ball and ribbon ankle tie don't skimp on details. 

$890; nordstrom.com

4 of 10 Courtesy

Jil Sander Heels

Indulge your edgy side with these studded block heels. 

$895; jilsander.com

5 of 10 Courtesy

Park Lane Sandals

Not only do these sandals have an affordable price tag, but with wedge soles, they are super easy on the feet. 

$21 (originally $31); asos.com

6 of 10 Courtesy

BCBGeneration Heels

With diamond-shaped details, these aren't your average nude heels.

$54 (originally $89); macys.com

7 of 10 Courtesy

Giuseppe Zanotti Sandals

The gold hardware and red leather will look great with a tan.

$895; saksfifthavenue.com

8 of 10 Courtesy

Gucci Loafers

Trade your old-school loafers for a style that boasts antique gold double Gs, pearls, and studs.

$1,100; gucci.com

9 of 10 Courtesy

Topshop Heels

Pair these eyelet blue sandals with a white Oxford shirt and jeans.

$85; topshop.com

10 of 10 Courtesy

Gianvito Rossi Heels

We love the circular metal detail on these strappy block heels.

$1,495; gianvitorossi.com

