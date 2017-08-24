Shop This Fall's Major Shoe Trend: Glitter Boots

Melodie Jeng/Getty
Taylor Reagan
Aug 23, 2017 @ 8:00 pm

Believe it or not, boots covered in glitter and sparkle were one of Fall’s 2017 biggest boot trends on the runway. From Saint Laurent’s glitter slouch boot to Chanel’s knee-high boot with a patent cap toe, this trend is already showing up in stores and on the feet of your favorite street-style stars.

If you have been looking for a razzle-dazzle boot, this is it! A glitter boot is not only a huge statement-making shoe, it can also take your outfit from drab to fab in a millisecond. So we dare you: Take the plunge and rock this trend. (And if you're looking for more shimmer inspo, we've got you covered there, too.)

VIDEO: The Most Expensive Shoes You Can Buy Now

 

 

1 of 14 Courtesy

Estime Glitter Boots

Carel $385 SHOP NOW
2 of 14 Courtesy

Luliana glitter ankle boots

Isabel Marant $950 SHOP NOW
3 of 14 Courtesy

Bimba Ankle Boots

Giuseppe Zanotti $695 SHOP NOW
4 of 14 Courtesy

Camilla Ankle Boot

Marc Jacobs $180 (originally $395) SHOP NOW
5 of 14 Courtesy

Glitter Boot

Dries Van Noten $640 SHOP NOW
6 of 14 Courtesy

Minnie Glitter High Heel Booties

SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker $485 SHOP NOW
7 of 14 Courtesy

Crush Scrunch Sparkle Bootie

Stuart Weitzman $575 SHOP NOW
8 of 14 Courtesy

Gia Stretch Glitter Mid Heel Booties

Aska $495 SHOP NOW
9 of 14 Courtesy

ASOS RUNWAY Sock Boots

ASOS $64 SHOP NOW
10 of 14 Courtesy

Giorgia glittered velvet sock boots

Oscar Tiye $705 SHOP NOW
11 of 14 Courtesy

Melody metallic stretch-knit boots

Laurence Dacade $940 SHOP NOW
12 of 14 Courtesy

Hailey Glitter Sock Bootie

Kendall + Kylie $175 SHOP NOW
13 of 14 Courtesy

Silver Sequin Boot

Loewe $650 SHOP NOW
14 of 14 Courtesy

Corella Boot

Alexandre Birman $655 SHOP NOW

