11 Exquisite Heels to Dance the Night Away In

With spring wedding and gala season upon us, now is the time to step up your shoe game. Sure, your first impulse may be to go out and buy a new dress, but we suggest putting your money toward a pair of statement heels that you can strut, dance, and twirl in all season long. Our favorites feature lots of detail, whether it be neon yellow ankle straps at Aquazurra or multicolored beaded fringe at Brian Atwood. The point? Go wild with color, pattern, and accents, so you can have lots and lots of fashionable fun. Ahead, 11 spring dance heels to buy now.