11 Exquisite Heels to Dance the Night Away In

Priya Rao
Apr 24, 2016 @ 6:00 pm

With spring wedding and gala season upon us, now is the time to step up your shoe game. Sure, your first impulse may be to go out and buy a new dress, but we suggest putting your money toward a pair of statement heels that you can strut, dance, and twirl in all season long. Our favorites feature lots of detail, whether it be neon yellow ankle straps at Aquazurra or multicolored beaded fringe at Brian Atwood. The point? Go wild with color, pattern, and accents, so you can have lots and lots of fashionable fun. Ahead, 11 spring dance heels to buy now.

 

Brian Atwood

Adorned with playful beaded fringe, these bold blue heels were made for dancing. 

$1,125; net-a-porter.com

Sam Edelman

We love the playful pom-pom ankle ties on these metallic silver heels.

$130; samedelman.com

Stuart Weitzman

These sexy stilettos will make your legs look miles long. 

$498; stuartweitzman.com

BCBG

Go wild with these snakeskin heels. 

$248; bcbg.com

Sophia Webster

Onlookers will definitely take notice as the beads swish and sway on these bootie sandals. 

$495; intermixonline.com

Aquazzura

In bright neon yellow, these cut-out lace-up sandals are the definition of statement heels. 

$945; neimanmarcus.com

KENDALL + KYLIE

Black heels are always a must, so why not choose ones that boast sexy straps and a lace-up detail?

$160; nordstrom.com

Faith

Mix fun tassels and pale blue suede with these showy sandals. 

$80; asos.com

Zara

Spice market colors are so hot right now, so carry the trend over to your heels. 

$60; zara.com

Sergio Rossi

We love the woven details on these multicolored leather sandals. 

$830; farfetch.com

Topshop

These heels don't skimp on details with braided accents, bright blue color, and swingy fringe. 

$100; topshop.com

