Your New Summer Shoe: Chic Open-Toed Mules 

Kirstin Sinclair/Getty
Steffi Lee
May 21, 2017 @ 4:00 pm

Open-toed mules were one of the biggest trends in summer sandals last year. And if you thought that the craze was going to be short lived, it's time to think again. This footwear phenom is still going strong and the options are better than ever. 

Now with more variety in colors and materials, you might feel a little overwhelmed. But instead of going the safe route and sticking with a simple black pair (though it's good to have those in your arsenal, too), opt instead (or also) for an enhanced pair that might be a teensy bit outside of your comfort zone. We promise each of the below pairs will add a little oomph to your day-to-night outfits—and the block heels mean they'll be comfortable, too.

Here are some of the best already-in-our-cart finds.

1 of 9 Courtesy

Sanayi 313

Cascata Sandal

Sanayi313 $854 SHOP NOW
2 of 9 Courtesy

Mercedes Castillo

Izar mule

Mercedes Castillo available at Nordstrom $350 SHOP NOW
3 of 9 Courtesy

Maryam Nassir Zadeh

Lauren slide heels

Maryam Nassir Zadeh available at Forward $420 SHOP NOW
4 of 9 Courtesy

Alexander Wang

Dome stud Lou

Alexander Wang $495 SHOP NOW
5 of 9 Courtesy

Schutz

Cecillya mules

Schutz available at Shopbop $180 SHOP NOW
6 of 9 Courtesy

Robert Clergerie

Lato mules

Robert Clergerie available at Net-a-Porter $495 SHOP NOW
7 of 9 Courtesy

Vince

Charlie sandals

Vince available at Saks Fifth Avenue $325 SHOP NOW
8 of 9 Courtesy

Rochas

Embellished satin mules

Rochas available at Moda Operandi $795 SHOP NOW
9 of 9 Courtesy

Trademark

Pom pom mule

Trademark $598 SHOP NOW

