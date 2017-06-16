Stand Tall in These 16 Flatform Shoes

Timur Emek/Getty
Taylor Reagan
Jun 16, 2017 @ 7:00 pm

If you are not really a heels girl, but enjoy a little height, consider the flatform. The style evokes a feeling of sophistication thanks its platform, but also gives off a laid-back vibe in terms of comfort. Your feet will thank you since you are giving them all the ease of a flat, but with a little added height for a little boost in confidence.

Shop our favorites below and go ahead—we dare you to wear your new flatforms from morning until the sun goes down (and maybe even add in after-work drinks to your flatform adventure).

 

1 of 16 Courtesy

DANDY ESPADRILLE WEDGE

Tory Burch $229 (originally $375) SHOP NOW
2 of 16 Courtesy

Lauren suede espadrille platform sandals

Chloe $595 SHOP NOW
3 of 16 Courtesy

KENDRA flatform sandal

Steve Madden $100 SHOP NOW
4 of 16 Courtesy

Pearl-embellished leather flatform sandals

Gucci $1,100 SHOP NOW
5 of 16 Courtesy

Fiona Flatforms

Paloma Barcelo $279 SHOP NOW
6 of 16 Courtesy

Leather espadrille sandals

Prada $437 (originally $625) SHOP NOW
7 of 16 Courtesy

TIED JUTE PLATFORM WEDGES

Zara $60 SHOP NOW
8 of 16 Courtesy

Crossover satin flatform sandals

Miu Miu $590 SHOP NOW
9 of 16 Courtesy

Dahlia Rope Wedge Sandals

Frye $498 SHOP NOW
10 of 16 Courtesy

Tara platform espadrille sandals

Rag & Bone $450 SHOP NOW
11 of 16 Courtesy

Platform Sandals

H&M $30 SHOP NOW
12 of 16 Courtesy

Platform Sandals

See by Chloe $170 (originally $283) SHOP NOW
13 of 16 Courtesy

Faux leather platform sandals

Stella McCartney $597 (originally $995) SHOP NOW
14 of 16 Courtesy

Suede Wedge Sandals

Paul Andrew $639 SHOP NOW
15 of 16 Courtesy

Suede Espadrille Sandals

Castaner $189 SHOP NOW
16 of 16 Courtesy

SATIN TIED PLATFORM ESPADRILLES

Zara $70 SHOP NOW

