11 Chic and Comfortable Shoes to Step Into This Fall

When summer is coming to an end, I immediately start researching fall shoes. It’s always the #1 item on my shopping list because I wear a large size, which limits my choices, and I want to be sure to find something that’s both chic and comfortable for daytime. It isn’t always easy. Since I work in New York City and have lots of appointments all over town, I am always on the run. Perhaps if I drove to work every day and stayed put in an office, I’d wear higher heels...but probably not. Life seems so much faster these days. I don’t have the time or the patience to teeter around on stilettos any more.

This year, those of us who prize comfort are in luck! There is an unusually wide range of heel heights and sophisticated styles to choose from. The chunky block heel, which has been popular for a few seasons, still looks fresh—and there are plenty of graceful "kitten heels" under 3 inches. If you lean toward skirts and dresses, you will be able to find many leg-flattering pointy-toe pumps and slingbacks. If you are more of a pants person, there are some terrific stacked-heel loafers and slides.

Black is a no-brainer, but don’t rule out shades, such as navy, gray, tobacco, burgundy, and bone, which also pair easily with neutral colors. And a touch of texture— tweed or suede, for example—can add a lot of interest to a work look.

Online shoe-shopping is an answer to my big-footed prayers—since you can shop by size and heel-height on most sites if you take advantage of their filters. Total time-saver! Nordstrom.com and colehaan.com even allow you to shop by width!

Since it’s August as I write, my feet are still luxuriating in open-toes as I shop for fall shoes from the comfort of my deck—but, come September, I will be ready to hit the pavement with style and ease.