See (and Shop!) the Shoe Brand Your Favorite Celebs are Rocking

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty
Lashauna Williams
Oct 08, 2017 @ 12:30 pm

Here at InStyle, we make it our job (or, it is actually our job) to keep tabs on what the most fashionable celebs are wearing at any given moment. New silhouettes? Check. The latest It-bag? We've got you covered. And one of our greatest new discoveries is an up-and-coming shoe brand that's become a favorite amongst A-listers. You've probably seen some of the designer's shoes on the red carpet, and we've done our research to bring them right to you. 

Nicole Kidman, Emily Blunt, Kate Winslet, and Karlie Kloss are just a few of the names that have been rocking shoes from Chloe Gosselin, the hot brand in question. Though she launched her brand fairly recently (in 2014), Gosselin's heels have already made their way onto red carpets around the world.

From cute ankle boots to strappy sandals, Gosselin's got you covered. Check out some of our favorite red carpet standouts below.

1 of 9 J. Merritt/Getty

Emma Roberts in Helix

$1,195 SHOP NOW
2 of 9 Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty

Karlie Kloss in Narcissus in Black Leather

$625 SHOP NOW
3 of 9 SIPA

Kate Beckinsale in Opia

$725 SHOP NOW
4 of 9 George Pimentel/Getty

Nicole Kidman in Narcissus in Red Velvet

$625 SHOP NOW
5 of 9 Eric Charbonneau/REX/Shutterstoc/Shutterstock

Jessica Chastain in Locust

$795 SHOP NOW
6 of 9 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Olivia Munn in Enchysia

$275 (originally $660) SHOP NOW
7 of 9 Marc Piasecki/Getty

Kate Winslet in Datura

$195 (originally $570) SHOP NOW
8 of 9 Anita Bugge//Getty

Naomie Harris in Larkspur

$725 SHOP NOW
9 of 9 Cindy Ord/Getty

Emily Blunt in Bryonia

