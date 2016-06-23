15 Pairs of Block Heel Sandals to Take You From Day to Night

Edward Berthelot/Getty
Taylor Davies
Jun 23, 2016 @ 1:45 pm

In the summer months, we treat our block heel sandals like our fall ankle boots: They’re the hero piece of our warm weather wardrobes, a functional fix for just about every occasion. Like booties, they’re easy to dress up and down, work as well with dresses and skirts as they do with jeans, and make the transition from day to night virtually seamlessly.

A stacked or block heel (preferably in that 2- to 3-inch sweet spot) has just enough lift to elongate your legs, and is also stable enough to be comfortable and walkable through a busy work day and into happy hour or a date. Straps around the ankle add additional support (and happen to be on-trend), while laces add a dash of sex-appeal to even your most office-appropriate ensembles.

Neutral colors and metallics make for the most versatile options, but studs, laser-cut details, and even pops of fur can take your standard pair of block heel sandals to the next level. We’ll be wearing ours with our other favorite day-to-night pieces like midi dresses, blouses paired with boyfriend jeans, and of course—anything and everything black.

Brother Vellies ‘Whiskey Dhara’ sandals

These fur-trimmed sandals are not for the wallflowers among us.

Brother Vellies available at needsupply.com $781 SHOP NOW
Aquazzura ‘Pixie’ suede sandals

The neutral, sandy color of these sandals make them an ideal 'go with anything' option.

Aquazzura available at matchesfashion.com $695 SHOP NOW
Zara metallic crossover sandals

These criss-cross heels will infuse your summer wardrobe with some serious disco vibes.

Zara available at zara.com $70 SHOP NOW
Tabitha Simmons ‘Tallia’ suede sandals

Black doesn't have to be boring—the tie detail on these block heels give them a feminine twist.

Tabitha Simmons available at net-a-porter.com $695 SHOP NOW
Rebecca Minkoff ‘Christy’ ankle tie back sandals

Try wearing these Rebecca Minkoff heels with your favorite cuffed boyfriend jeans.

Rebecca Minkoff available at bloomingdales.com $195 SHOP NOW
M.Gemi ‘Erba’ mules

The soft grey suede makes these M. Gemi mules a little more special than your average neutral.

M Gemi available at mgemi.com $228 SHOP NOW
Sergio Rossi strappy sandals

Is it just us or do these strappy sandals just scream, Dirty Dancing?

Sergio Rossi available at farfetch.com $550 SHOP NOW
Paul Andrew ‘Salma’ t-strap sandals

What's black and white and stylish all over? We shouldn't have to answer that. (Hint: It's these sandals.)

Paul Andrew available at barneys.com $795 SHOP NOW
Gianvito Rossi gladiator sandals

Leave it to Gianvito Rossi to make something as practical as a low block heel feel incredibly sexy. 

Gianvito Rossi available at bergdorfgoodman.com $925 SHOP NOW
Barneys New York crisscross ankle strap sandals

As far as we're concerned, python print is a neutral. Wear these with just about anything.

Barneys New York available at barneys.com $295 SHOP NOW
Stuart Weitzman ‘Tasselean’ sandal

On-trend tassels give these black sandals a little something extral.

Stuart Weitzman available at stuartweitzman.com $398 SHOP NOW
Laurence Dacade studded sandals

The tiny studs on these buckled navy sandals add just a hint of shine.

Laurence Dacade available at farfetch.com $980 SHOP NOW
Valentino ‘Rockstud’ sandals

How is it even possible that we are not sick of the Rockstud yet? (And probably never will be...)

Valentino available at farfetch.com $1045 SHOP NOW
Topshop ‘Natalia’ double buckle shoes

These nude sandals with metallic details make a great summer wedding shoe option.

Topshop available at topshop.com $115 SHOP NOW
Steve Madden ‘Rizzaa’ lace-up sandals

These lace-up cognac sandals are ideal for pairing with a maxi dress at your next summer festival.

Steve Madden available at nordstrom.com $80 SHOP NOW

