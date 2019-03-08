The Only Spring Shoe Trends That Matter

By Alexis Bennett
Mar 08, 2019 @ 4:15 pm
CLAUDIO LAVENIA

A great pair of shoes can completely transform any outfit. Seriously. Something as simple as a pair of old jeans and a T-shirt can instantly turn into an Instagram-worthy look with the right statement-making shoes.

This doesn't have to be a pair of high-heels that'll leave your toes aching. Spring’s latest issue of head-turning shoes includes plenty of flat styles that are equally as glam as any stiletto. And yes, sneakers are still at the front of the race. Chunky shoes are back again this season, but this wave includes refined silhouettes in fun colorways. Clear shoes are also returning and getting a much-needed upgrade, with plenty of open-toe PVC styles. See for yourself in our roundup of the best spring shoe trends ahead.

Lace-Up Sandals: Michael Kors Collection Ayers Lace-Up Sandals

Lace-Up Sandals: Mango Criss-cross Straps Sandals

Lace-Up Sandals: Saint Laurent Paris Minimalist Sandal

Woven Raffia: Steven Green Sandals

Woven Raffia: Miista Noa Woven Pumps

Woven Raffia: Carrie Forbes Noura Slides

Clear Straps: Ceceila New York Lincoln Strappy Clear Slide Sandal

Clear Straps: Jeffrey Campbell Futuro Ankle Strap Sandals

Clear Straps: Tabitha Simmons Leticia Frill Sandals

Multi-Color Sneakers: Puma Thunder Rive Dr Glacier Sneakers

Multi-Color Sneakers: Villa Rouge Vezi Trainer Sneaker

Multi-Color Sneakers: Reebok x Victoria Beckham VB Low Bolton Sneakers

Minimalist Sandal: Jeffrey Campbell Strappy Sandal

Minimalist Sandal: By Far January Sandals

Minimalist Sandal: The Row Bare Leather Sandals

Criss-Cross Sandals: Madewell Boardwalk Flat Sandal

Criss-Cross Sandals: Everlane The Form Crossover Sandal

Criss-Cross Sandals: Barneys New York Crisscross Espadrille Sandal

