The Only Spring Shoe Trends That Matter

A great pair of shoes can completely transform any outfit. Seriously. Something as simple as a pair of old jeans and a T-shirt can instantly turn into an Instagram-worthy look with the right statement-making shoes.

This doesn't have to be a pair of high-heels that'll leave your toes aching. Spring’s latest issue of head-turning shoes includes plenty of flat styles that are equally as glam as any stiletto. And yes, sneakers are still at the front of the race. Chunky shoes are back again this season, but this wave includes refined silhouettes in fun colorways. Clear shoes are also returning and getting a much-needed upgrade, with plenty of open-toe PVC styles. See for yourself in our roundup of the best spring shoe trends ahead.

Sign up for our shopping newsletter Get exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

RELATED: 18 Shoes That Don't Go Out of Style