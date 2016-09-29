Shopping PSA: Now's the Best Time to Start Buying Snow Boots

Daniel Zuchnik/Getty
Alison Syrett Cleary (text) and Elana Zajdman (market)
Sep 29, 2016 @ 2:30 pm

How’s your local forecast looking this week? Will the sun be shining? The temperature too high for a coat? Is snow shoe shopping the last thing from your mind? Good. That means you’ll got a fighting chance to secure good pair—before everyone else starts looking. 

I learned this lesson the hard way last year when, well before the season’s first blizzard, I attempted to order a new pair of duck boots right after Thanksgiving. “Back-ordered until March,” the screen mocked me once, twice, five times over as I desperately bounced between sites. In the end I made two purchases: ugly rubber galoshes to see me through winter and a sturdy, fleece-lined style that wouldn’t arrive until spring.

Merely early isn’t early enough when it comes to competing with the masses for bad-weather footwear. You’ve got to hit right after summer wraps, but before the last leaves fall; when everything has just hit stores, and you’ve still got plenty of choices. Don't make the same mistake as me! Below, 11 amazing options worth stockpiling now.

1 of 11 Courtesy

FENDI

Thoughtful details, like a red-trimmed ruffle and silver buckle, set this one apart from other shearling designs.

Fendi available at saksfifthavenue.com $1,500 SHOP NOW
2 of 11 Courtesy

AQUATALIA

Between the brown suede and ivory fleece, such a cozy contrast of textures.

Aquatalia available at saksfifthavenue.com $595 SHOP NOW
3 of 11 Courtesy

FRYE

With a chunky sock scrunched at the top, embrace the ’90s in the coolest possible way.

Frye available at saksfifthavenue.com $398 SHOP NOW
4 of 11 Courtesy

SAM EDELMAN

For when it's too cold for stilettos, but you can't get down with flats.

Sam Edelman available at bloomingdales.com $120 SHOP NOW
5 of 11 Courtesy

BALENCIAGA

Particularly chic when paired with similar shades of cream, tan, and taupe.

Balenciaga available at barneys.com $1,145 SHOP NOW
6 of 11 Courtesy

STELLA LUNA

Nod to this season’s military trend with army green and epaulet-inspired silver buckles.

Stella Luna available at barleys.com $465 SHOP NOW
7 of 11 Courtesy

STUART WEITZMAN

Opt for a lace-up design to accommodate extra layers.

Stuart Weitzman available at stuartweitzman.com $398 SHOP NOW
8 of 11 Courtesy

UGG

The secret to wearing heels when the streets ice over: sturdy lug soles (and very careful steps).

Ugg Australia available at neimanmarcus.com $350 SHOP NOW
9 of 11 Courtesy

SOREL

Go for a less expected color scheme than all black or brown with an equally versatile blend of light tan and blue.

Sorel available at shopbop.com $220 SHOP NOW
10 of 11 Courtesy

CHARLES BY CHARLES DAVID

Polished enough to keep on inside, these work especially well with slim jeans and an oversized knit.

Charles by Charles David available at tjx.com $60 SHOP NOW
11 of 11 Courtesy

JIMMY CHOO

The pair that takes fall’s combat boot trend straight through blizzard season.

Jimmy Choo available at net-a-porter.com $1,350 SHOP NOW

