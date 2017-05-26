17 Reasons Why (Yes) You Do Need Another Pair of Sneakers

Kirstin Sinclair/Getty
Alison Syrett Cleary
May 26, 2017 @ 5:45 pm

Remember when our shoe collections had more heels than sneakers? Thank goodness those days are over! After over three glorious years (starting, we’d say, with Chanel’s then-controversial choice to include trainers in their 2014 couture show) of chic sporty footwear proliferating throughout fashion, it’s hard to imagine going back. 

If both you (and your feet) agree, get excited: below, we’ve gathered 17 elevated kicks for the new season that are versatile enough to work with frayed hem shorts and flouncy sundresses alike. Scroll down for the coolest ways to keep on keeping comfortable.

 

1 of 17 Courtesy

Rag & Bone

Rag & Bone available at rag-bone.com $265 (originally $375) SHOP NOW
2 of 17 Courtesy

They New York

They New York available at theynewyork.com $359 SHOP NOW
3 of 17 Courtesy

Common Projects

Common Projects available at matchesfashion.com $410 SHOP NOW
4 of 17 Courtesy

New Balance

New Balance available at jcrew.com $85 SHOP NOW
5 of 17 Courtesy

Nike

Nike available at nike.com $95 SHOP NOW
6 of 17 Courtesy

Veja

Veja available at needsupply.com $160 SHOP NOW
7 of 17 Courtesy

Tretorn

Tretorn available at madewell.com $75 SHOP NOW
8 of 17 Courtesy

Vince

Vince available at vince.com $225 SHOP NOW
9 of 17 Courtesy

Zespa

Zespa available at clubmonaco.com $325 SHOP NOW
10 of 17 Courtesy

Koio

Koio available at koiocollective.com $248 SHOP NOW
11 of 17 Courtesy

Anya Hindmarch

Anya Hindmarch available at shopbop.com $368 (originally $525) SHOP NOW
12 of 17 Courtesy

Joshua Sanders

Joshua Sanders available at net-a-porter.com $203 (originally $405) SHOP NOW
13 of 17 Courtesy

Axel Arigato

Axel Arigato available at axelarigato.com $215 SHOP NOW
14 of 17 Courtesy

Everlane

Everlane available at everlane.com $131 (originally $145) SHOP NOW
15 of 17 Courtesy

Vans

Vans available at vans.com $55 SHOP NOW
16 of 17 Courtesy

Filling Pieces

Filling Pieces available at fillingpieces.com $280 SHOP NOW
17 of 17 Courtesy

Acne Studios

Acne Studios available at acnestudios.com $440 SHOP NOW

