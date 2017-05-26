17 Reasons Why (Yes) You Do Need Another Pair of Sneakers

Remember when our shoe collections had more heels than sneakers? Thank goodness those days are over! After over three glorious years (starting, we’d say, with Chanel’s then-controversial choice to include trainers in their 2014 couture show) of chic sporty footwear proliferating throughout fashion, it’s hard to imagine going back.

If both you (and your feet) agree, get excited: below, we’ve gathered 17 elevated kicks for the new season that are versatile enough to work with frayed hem shorts and flouncy sundresses alike. Scroll down for the coolest ways to keep on keeping comfortable.