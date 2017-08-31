15 Combat Boots to Ace Back-to-School Style

Todd Williamson/Getty Images
Elana Zajdman
Aug 30, 2017 @ 8:15 pm

With summer closing out soon and back-to-school season upon us, it's officially time to make sure your fall wardrobe essentials are all ready to go—and of course, that includes upping your footwear game. At the top of our list? A combat boot that'll take us everywhere from the school hallway to the park to even a romantic night out.

VIDEO: 6 Investment Pieces Every Woman Should Own

If you're anything like us and just not quite ready to let go of summer quite yet, take a cue from the chicest teen around, Kaia Gerber. Pair yours with her signature—a breezy sundress—for a flirty take on the chunky shoe. See below for a range of variations that'll work for any occasion. Best part of all? You can wear them all year long, season to season. After all, they only look better with age.

1 of 15 Courtesy

Classic Black

Woman by Common Projects $660 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 15 Courtesy

Stamped Leather

Robert Clergerie $795 SHOP NOW
3 of 15 Courtesy

Classic White

The Row $1,395 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 15 Courtesy

Velvet

Stuart Weitzman $585 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 15 Courtesy

Metal Framed Toe

Alexander Wang $750 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 15 Courtesy

Classic White

Dolce Vita $200 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 15 Courtesy

Metallic

Michael Kors $625 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 15 Courtesy

Classic Burgundy

Doc Marten $135 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 15 Courtesy

Pearls

3.1 Phillip Lim $695 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
10 of 15 Courtesy

Edgy Lace-up

Proenza Schouler $1,160 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
11 of 15 Courtesy

Classic All Black

Frye $378 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
12 of 15 Courtesy

Block Heel

AGL Attilio Giusti Leombruni $440 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
13 of 15 Courtesy

Buckles

Prada $950 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
14 of 15 Courtesy

Classic Merlot

Tod's $825 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
15 of 15 Courtesy

Block Heel

Tabitha Simmons $995 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!