Here's Why Backless Loafers Are the Perfect Spring Shoes

If we had our way, the best shoes are both comfortable and stylish. Thankfully, one of this season's biggest shoe trends—backless loafers (or, loafer slides or loafer mules)—happen to embody both. They first gained traction last season when Alessandro Michele had everyone lusting after the fur-trimmed loafer slides he sent out on the Gucci runway (and he did it again with his block-heeled version for spring, above).

This coming season, the slides have all the prep without the extra fluff and in every kind of color and pattern imaginable. From sleek classic black to floral print, we rounded up eight styles that can take you from meetings in the office to drinks with your friends after work.

1 of 8 Courtesy

Gucci

This loafer-slipper hybrid in a soft floral print has spring (and our names) written all over them.

$595; gucci.com

2 of 8 Courtesy

Robert Clergerie

Croc embossing gives the slide a super luxe touch.

$495; intermixonline.com

3 of 8 Courtesy

Jenni Kayne

Jenni Kayne brings a classic look to a modern style by adding a tassel.

$472; bygeorgeaustin.com

4 of 8 Courtesy

Donald J. Pliner

We love this camel-toned, calf-hair slide for its structure. 

$131; bloomingdales.com

5 of 8 Courtesy

Newbark

This all-suede style is perfect for the office.

$375; intermixonline.com

6 of 8 Courtesy

Rag & Bone

The smoking slipper version of the loafer slide. 

$375; thedreslyn.com

7 of 8 Courtesy

Tibi

You'll want to slip on this rich blue slide all season long.

$385; tibi.com

8 of 8 Courtesy

French Connection

The glossy leather on this menswear-inspired slide adds a feminine touch.

$81; lordandtaylor.com

