Spring Shoes to Wear Now, Even If It Still Feels Like Winter

Fawnia Soo Hoo
Mar 28, 2016 @ 1:00 pm

It's that time of the year again when spring is supposedly here, but you're still stuck in your cold-weather coats and boots. Since the temps are still hovering around 50 degrees, it's not appropriate to bust out the summer strappies just yet. Kinda like those dudes wearing flip-flops on that one 60-degree day in February—it just feels too soon

That's why we need transition shoes that bridge that lingering winter into reluctant spring—when you just can't do your heavy boots any longer, but it's still borderline hypothermia weather for sandals. Think: neutral-hued ankle booties, mules, slingbacks, and anything with strategic cut-outs. These versatile styles accent trousers and maxi skirts just as easily now as they will culottes and mini dresses later when the temps start to rise.

So shop out 10 transition shoes that give you enough coverage, but still reassure you that warm, sunny spring is finally on its way.

1 of 10 Courtesy

Denim isn't just for jeans

& Other Stories, $175; stories.com

2 of 10 Courtesy

Cut Up

Dolce Vita, $160; shopbop.com

3 of 10 Courtesy

D'Orsay Penny Loafer

Freda Salvador, $375; fredasalvador.com

4 of 10 Courtesy

Black and White

Topshop, $115; topshop.com

5 of 10 Courtesy

Stardust Studs

Laurence Dacade, $1,020; net-a-porter.com

6 of 10 Courtesy

Silver Lining

Topshop, $80; topshop.com

7 of 10 Courtesy

All Tied Up

Altuzarra, $725; net-a-porter.com

8 of 10 Courtesy

Go For the Gold

Aldo, $77; asos.com

9 of 10 Courtesy

Gray Area

Jeffrey Campbell, $195; nastygal.com

10 of 10 Courtesy

Tassel Mules

Asos, $77; asos.com

