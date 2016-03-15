10 Cute (and Comfy) Flats for Your St. Patrick's Day Pub Crawl

© Pictorial Press Ltd / Alamy Stock Photo
Fawnia Soo Hoo
Mar 15, 2016 @ 5:30 pm

According to the all-knowing and mostly factually correct resource, Wikipedia, St. Patrick's Day is "is a cultural and religious celebration held on 17 March, the traditional death date of Saint Patrick (c. AD 385–461), the foremost patron saint of Ireland." Huh. Because we always thought St. Paddy's Day was the internationally recognized holiday for indulging in copious amounts of beverages—probably alcoholic and definitely of the green hoppy variety.

Now, tradition dictates that you should probably wear green in honor of the occasion, lest you be tormented by relentless pinching the rest of the evening (or day, depending on when you start imbibing). But suggested footwear remains an area that really needs to be explored. Because, even if you're hanging out in a sweaty sports bar, you want to wear a cute pair of shoes to complete your well-thought-out outfit. But chances are, you'll be on your feet all night fighting for the bartender's attention or walking to multiple destinations. So bottom line: You really should be wearing flats. Of course, you could go with fashion-y kicks or your worn-in ankle booties, but there are so many chic flat shoes out there that are just as killer as your four-inch heels.

Need convincing? Here are 10 solid arguments for wearing flats on St. Paddy's Day. (And none of them are green.)

RELATED: Non-Tacky St. Patrick's Day Outfits

1 of 10 Courtesy

Strap Attack

Zara, $70; zara.com

Advertisement
2 of 10 Courtesy

Slip-Ons

Cos, $125; cosstores.com

3 of 10 Courtesy

Pretty in Pink

Gucci, $670; gucci.com

Advertisement
4 of 10 Courtesy

Oxford Degree

Shellys London, $120; nordstrom.com

Advertisement
5 of 10 Courtesy

Getting Lacy

Stuart Weitzman, $395; net-a-porter.com

Advertisement
6 of 10 Courtesy

Caged Up

Freda Salvador, $365; fredasalvador.com

Advertisement
7 of 10 Courtesy

Ballerina Chic

Miu Miu, $720; neimanmarcus.com

Advertisement
8 of 10 Courtesy

Gold Standard

Aquazurra, $485; matchesfashion.com

Advertisement
9 of 10 Courtesy

Girly Goth

Dr. Martens, $103; asos.com

Advertisement
10 of 10 Courtesy

High Shine

M.Gemi, $228; mgemi.com

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!