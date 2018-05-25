Almost 20 Years Later, These Sex and the City Heels Are Still in Style

Bobby Bank/Getty Images
Alexis Bennett
May 25, 2018 @ 3:00 pm

June 6th will mark 20 years since the first episode of Sex and the City debuted. Yes, it's been two decades since the world fell in love with the witty script, relatable characters, and, most importantly, the stylish outfits. We're still trying to figure out how Carrie Bradshaw, played by Sarah Jessica Parker, ran around in a pink tutu and stilettos on the busy streets of Manhattan.

The remarkable thing about the show is its lasting appeal, from the storylines to the fashion choices. To celebrate its anniversary, we've rounded up the shoe moments that are still relevant today. Plus, we've shopped out the styles so you can get your Carrie Bradshaw on, too.

VIDEO: Sarah Jessica Parker's Superstitions

1 of 5 Tom Kingston/Getty Images

Crystal-Embellished Heels

As Carrie has said, "You can take my Fendi baguette, you can take my ring and watch, but you can't take my Manolo Blahniks." You can still grab a pair of the timeless mules she so cherished ($895; neimanmarcus.com). Looking to make the ultimate statement? Invest in the classic pump ($995; neimanmarcus.com) from the Sex and the City movie. You can also pick up a modernized version, now available in slide ($945; neimanmarcus.com), sandal ($1,095; neimanmarcus.com), and flat ($955; neimanmarcus.com) variations.

Advertisement
2 of 5 Tom Kingston/Getty Images

White Pumps

Nothing came between Carrie and her fashion choices—not a lack of funds, not inclement weather, and definitely not the dirty sidewalks of New York City (even when the choice in question was a crisp, white pump). Here, she's in another Manolo Blahnik pair ($625; nordstrom.com) in an 2001 episode. In 2018, we're still in love with the contrast the clean color adds to any outfit.

3 of 5 Philip Ramey Photography, LLC/Getty Images

Glitter Heels

Carrie recognized the power of sparkly accessories, and Parker still wears glittery heels to make casual outfits come to life. You definitely won't regret investing in a sparkling pair—like the Christian Louboutin heels ($775; net-a-porter.com) pictured here.

Advertisement
4 of 5 Bill Davila/Getty Images

Chunky Sandals

It's not always about sky-high stilettos. Carrie kept things laid back, but still chic, in a pair of pink Dr. Scholl's wooden slides. The Urban Outfitters and Dr. Scholl's collaboration ($78; urbanoutfitters.com) has a similar style.

Advertisement
5 of 5 Getty Images

Clear Heels

If you thought the naked shoe trend was a new thing, think again. Carrie showed us how pretty the see-through look could be with an open-toe design. Steal her vintage look with this affordable find ($60; nordstrom.com)

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!