Almost 20 Years Later, These Sex and the City Heels Are Still in Style

June 6th will mark 20 years since the first episode of Sex and the City debuted. Yes, it's been two decades since the world fell in love with the witty script, relatable characters, and, most importantly, the stylish outfits. We're still trying to figure out how Carrie Bradshaw, played by Sarah Jessica Parker, ran around in a pink tutu and stilettos on the busy streets of Manhattan.

The remarkable thing about the show is its lasting appeal, from the storylines to the fashion choices. To celebrate its anniversary, we've rounded up the shoe moments that are still relevant today. Plus, we've shopped out the styles so you can get your Carrie Bradshaw on, too.

Our three favorite words: add to cart. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

VIDEO: Sarah Jessica Parker's Superstitions