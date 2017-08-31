Selena Gomez's Comfortable Fall Shoes Are Only $85

Of course, we're used to seeing Selena Gomez strutting in sky-high stilettos while she's on the red carpet or performing on stage. But the girl knows how to give her feet a break in her down time. Recently, fans spotted Gomez wearing super comfortable slippers by Ugg.

It's hard to tell which exact pair Gomez is wearing in the pictures. But all of the Ugg slippers are pretty affordable. You can score a pair that looks just like the singer's for only $85 at Nordstrom. That's definitely a steal considering how sturdy Ugg shoes are.

Gomez has been a fan of the brand for years. And this isn't the first time she was captured wearing Ugg shoes. The cozy boots have been the perfect anchor to some of her most comfortable looks, especially while traveling.

GVK/Bauer-Griffin

If you haven't experienced how soft and warm the brand's shoes are yet, do yourself a favor and check out some of the best styles below.