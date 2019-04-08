Honestly, Sarah Jessica Parker Is Wearing the Hell Out of These $95 Sneakers

Image zoom DIGGZY / SplashNews.com

Sarah Jessica Parker is known for having an envy-inducing collection of high heels in real life and on screen, thanks to her character, Carrie, from Sex and the City. But every now and then, she has to give her arches a break from the stilettos. For her latest casual outing, she kept her toes comfortable in Allbirds.

The sustainable, $95 sneakers, called Wool Runners, have been spotted on a ton of stars, from Mila Kunis to Jennifer Garner. We can see why: The cozy styles are made out of temperature-regulating Merino wool, meaning they're perfect for all types of weather. The fabric also works to keep sweat at bay and reduces odors. The brand even says it's totally cool to wear them without socks, which is a plus if you're like me and can never find a matching pair.

The next time I'm having a jeans-and-a-sweatshirt type of day, I'm definitely following Parker's stylish lead and whipping out my Allbirds.