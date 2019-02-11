Meghan Markle’s Favorite Shoes Almost Never Go on Sale — But You Can Get Them for $100 Off Today

Image zoom Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Even before her tenure as Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle was a dedicated fan of shoe designer Sarah Flint. The Suits star-turned-royalty owns about a dozen pairs from the affordable luxury brand, and has sent handwritten thank you notes to Flint herself.

Since her move across the pond, Markle has continued to wear the elegant footwear on her outings — the Grear and Natalie styles are among the royal’s favorites — and the brand often sells out completely after Meghan steps out in a style.

Markle isn’t the only celebrity Sarah Flint fan — celebs like Lady Gaga, Amal Clooney, and Cindy Crawford all wear the brand.

If you want to shop this Markle-loved brand with a discount, today is your (extremely) lucky day. Sarah Flint almost never goes on sale, but right now, you can buy a handful of styles at 30 percent off as part of its Bi-Annual Sale Event.

Today through February 20, you can steal these A-lister-loved styles with huge markdowns. We especially love the Markle-favorite Natalie flat, which you can shop in light blue for $100 less, the Markle and Clooney-loved Emma pump (which is also the brand’s best-selling style) for 30 percent off, and the gorgeous, minimal Molly slides for just $170.

Sarah Flint shoes typically run between $200 to $700 but, for just 10 days, you can get them for as low as $137. See our top picks below, and shop all of the amazing Sarah Flint shoes on sale now at SarahFlint.com.

