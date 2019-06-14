The One Pair of Sandals Meghan Markle, Halle Berry, and Cindy Crawford All Own

Image zoom Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

If you’re tired of buying new sandals every summer, there _are_ comfortable, classic styles to turn to. One example is Sarah Flint’s Grear Sandal ($245; sarahflint.com), which tends to sell out every season. So what’s all the buzz about?

I mean, just look at how cute Cindy Crawford looks in the brown pair, above. Obviously, they’re super chic, with gladiator-inspired leather straps. But the most important detail is on the bottom. The sole is made out of super-comfortable, buttery soft leather that doesn’t need to be broken in.

Crawford has been a fan of the Sarah Flint brand for years and owns several pairs of the brand’s comfortable shoes. Halle Berry recently stepped out wearing the popular Grear sandals in black.

And Meghan Markle has been spotted wearing her pair multiple times.

Back in her Instagram days, Markle posed for several vacay pics in her favorite brown pair. She was most recently photographed wearing them during a beach trip with Prince Harry.

If you're trying to find an investment-worthy sandal, I'd highly recommend grabbing a pair before the summer ends (or they sell out again).