Meghan Markle Owns at Least 12 Pairs of Shoes From This Brand — and You Can Shop It for $200 Off Today

It’s no royal secret that Meghan Markle, in her lofty post as Duchess of Cambridge and resident palace stylish person, has access to some of the fanciest, most expensive clothes either side of the Atlantic has to offer. But despite her infinite access, there’s at least one brand Markle continues to wear from her days on Suits.

Shoe brand Sarah Flint has counted Meg as a fan since as early as 2014. According to the designer, whose eponymous label Markle keeps in her regular footwear rotation, the duchess has even sent handwritten thank-you notes for the heels, boots, and flats she’s received from the brand.

By our count, Markle owns at least 12 pairs of Sarah Flint shoes, and she’s regularly spotted wearing the luxurious leather styles on both official and unofficial royal business. While the Grear sandals and Natalie flats are among her more frequent go-tos, we’ve also spotted her a good handful of times in the Marina boots.

If Meghan was trying to be the only famous fan of the label, then consider this her first royal fail: Aside from the duchess, other celeb fans of Sarah Flint include Margot Robbie, Emma Roberts, Amal Clooney, and Lady Gaga.

Sarah Flint shoes regularly go from $245 to $725, but thanks to the brand’s Black Friday sale, you can save a sizeable amount this holiday season. Today through December 2, save $100 when you buy two pairs of shoes, $150 when you buy three, and $200 on a purchase of four pairs.

Personally, we’re adding Markle’s top pairs to our own carts, but there are plenty of other covetable styles to choose from. Shop royal-loved shoes on sale while you still can at SarahFlint.com.

