7 Sandal and Nail Polish Pairings You Need To Try This Spring

Courtesy, TIPS
Chelsea Hall
Mar 26, 2018 @ 5:45 pm

Now that us New Yorkers have survived the fourth and most likely final Nor’Easter of the winter season, it’s time to do a bit of spring-cleaning of the wardrobe. Time to trade in your winter boots in exchange for a pair of sandals. What better way to show off your pedicure than with a complementary sandal? With the temps finally on the rise, we’ve put together seven of our favorite pairings!

VIDEO: How To Master The Brushing Up Manicure

 

1 of 7 Courtesy

Lavendar and White

Shop It: Tibi Scott Sandals in Lavender, $475; nordstrom.com. Nars Iconic Color Nail Polish in Ecume, $20; nordstom.com.

Advertisement
2 of 7 Courtesy

Olive and Beige

Shop It: Valentino Rockstud Flat Sandals, $735; matchesfashion.com. Essie Nail Polish in Sand Tropez, $4; target.com.

3 of 7 Courtesy

Powder Pink and Gray

Shop It: Thais Denim Slides, $174; matchesfashion.com. Deborah Lippmann x Jason Wu Nail Polish in Grey Day, $20; sephora.com.

Advertisement
4 of 7 Courtesy

Poppy Orange and Cobalt Blue

Shop It: Tory Burch Lola Flat Sandal in Poppy Orange, $248; toryburch.com. Essie Nail Polish in Style Cartel, $9; essie.com.

Advertisement
5 of 7 Courtesy

Ecru and Burgundy

Shop It: Zara Fringe Slides, $36; zara.com. Dior Vernis in 970 Nuit 1947, $28; macys.com.

Advertisement
6 of 7 Courtesy

Navy and Red

Shop It: Diane von Furstenberg Bailie Striped Sandals, $198; saks.com. Nars Iconic Nail Polish in Jungle Red, $20; nordstrom.com.

Advertisement
7 of 7 Courtesy

Yellow and Pink

Shop It: Mansur Gavriel Leather Mules, $425; net-a-porter.com. O.P.I. Nail Lacquer in Mod About You, $11; opi.com.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!